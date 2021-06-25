5 Someone Has Invented Bluetooth Wheel Fasteners That Can’t Be Stolen

4 Oakley Kato Sunglasses Make the Average Joe See the World Like an Athlete

3 Electric Cars Could Cost Less With This New Type of Rechargeable Battery

2 Smart Sunglasses Let You Play Music and Control How You See the World

1 Solar-Powered Robot Kit Lets You Build Your Own Mars Rover and More

More on this:

2-in-1 Smart Glasses Turn from Sunglasses Into Reading Glasses With a Swipe

These 32ºN glasses are probably the last pair you’ll ever have to buy. They can adapt to your every need and turn from sunglasses into reading glasses at a simple touch. 6 photos



The



The way they work is by swiping the touch-sensitive arm of the glasses, which puts the processor at work to calculate the lens data for your specific magnification needs. It then sends that data to the liquid crystal dynamic lenses.



Another swipe will get them back to the “sunglasses” mode.



The Deep Optics glasses come with an app that lets you customize your glasses and adjust your magnification according to your needs.



The 32ºN sunglasses are equipped with a



The 32ºN smart sunglasses from Deep Optics are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. They have long exceeded their $25,000 goal, with the company raising almost $135,000 so far. There are still 20 days left in the campaign.



A pair will cost you $229 if you



They were developed by Deep Optics, a company based in Israel, which claims the glasses are the first and only adaptive focus sunglasses on the market. What that means is that the 32ºN can change their focus to any distance, saving you the trouble of constantly switching from your sunglasses to your reading ones.The sunglasses come with a classic design and weigh less than 1.7 oz (50 grams). Even though they look like your ordinary sunglasses for the untrained eye, they pack quite an impressive technology , which is proprietary to Deep Optics. The 32ºN have a tiny processor embedded in the temple, touch control, Bluetooth, and a rechargeable battery.The way they work is by swiping the touch-sensitive arm of the glasses, which puts the processor at work to calculate the lens data for your specific magnification needs. It then sends that data to the liquid crystal dynamic lenses.Another swipe will get them back to the “sunglasses” mode.The Deep Optics glasses come with an app that lets you customize your glasses and adjust your magnification according to your needs.The 32ºN sunglasses are equipped with a rechargeable battery that can run the glasses for a full day of use. If the battery is drained, the lenses switch off automatically, leaving the glasses in a clear state, focused on far distance.The 32ºN smart sunglasses from Deep Optics are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. They have long exceeded their $25,000 goal, with the company raising almost $135,000 so far. There are still 20 days left in the campaign.A pair will cost you $229 if you pledge that amount on Kickstarter. The retail price of the glasses is $449. The estimated delivery time is April 2022.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.