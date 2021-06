2-in-1 Smart Glasses Turn from Sunglasses Into Reading Glasses With a Swipe

They were developed by Deep Optics, a company based in Israel, which claims the glasses are the first and only adaptive focus sunglasses on the market. What that means is that the 32ºN can change their focus to any distance, saving you the trouble of constantly switching from your sunglasses to your reading ones.The sunglasses come with a classic design and weigh less than 1.7 oz (50 grams). Even though they look like your ordinary sunglasses for the untrained eye, they pack quite an impressive technology , which is proprietary to Deep Optics. The 32ºN have a tiny processor embedded in the temple, touch control, Bluetooth, and a rechargeable battery.The way they work is by swiping the touch-sensitive arm of the glasses, which puts the processor at work to calculate the lens data for your specific magnification needs. It then sends that data to the liquid crystal dynamic lenses.Another swipe will get them back to the “sunglasses” mode.The Deep Optics glasses come with an app that lets you customize your glasses and adjust your magnification according to your needs.The 32ºN sunglasses are equipped with a rechargeable battery that can run the glasses for a full day of use. If the battery is drained, the lenses switch off automatically, leaving the glasses in a clear state, focused on far distance.The 32ºN smart sunglasses from Deep Optics are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. They have long exceeded their $25,000 goal, with the company raising almost $135,000 so far. There are still 20 days left in the campaign.A pair will cost you $229 if you pledge that amount on Kickstarter. The retail price of the glasses is $449. The estimated delivery time is April 2022.