Solar-Powered Robot Kit Lets You Build Your Own Mars Rover and More

Want to build your own miniature space fleet that is solar-powered? Ciro’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) robot kits make great toys while honing your kids’ engineering skills, and teaching them about space.
With these robot sets from Ciro, you can build different types of robots and space vehicles, make your own International Space Station, space rover, astronauts, shuttles, dogs and more. The small space fleet is solar-powered and some sets also come with a micro rechargeable battery that can be charged either by direct sunlight or via other batteries.
The Ciro 12-in-1 solar robot kit for instance uses small solar panels that are placed on top of the robot’s head, allowing it to charge via sunlight, and perform various moves such as roll or crawl. The toys can even float under direct sunlight, which is a great opportunity for the little ones to grasp the concept of green, renewable resources.
This set, which is designed for kids ages 8 to 12 (but I'm sure it's equally fun for adults, too) has 190 pieces and you can build 12 different shapes of robots with them. The set comes with all the necessary parts, including tires, shafts, plates, gears, etc. You also get instructions on how to build your robots.
Then there’s the 7 in 1 kit that allows you to make seven types of robots. This one is both solar and battery-powered, so you can use the sunlight to charge the toys as well as alkaline batteries for the included micro rechargeable battery.
There are other available sets from Ciro as well. The kits come with different building levels, from simple to complex.
The Ciro robot toy sets are sold by Amazon. You can order the 12-in-1 solar robot kit for $27. The 7 in 1 STEM Science Solar Robot kit will cost you approximately $25.
