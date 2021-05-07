Oakley Kato Sunglasses Make the Average Joe See the World Like an Athlete

They have only been the eyewear of the champions and the pros up until now, sitting on the noses of athletes such as Sam Bennett, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Froome. But the Oakley Kato sunglasses have finally morphed from prototypes to marketable items available to all consumers.
The Oakley Kato sunglasses use the patented Oakley Prizm lens technology, which tunes colors and enhances detail depending on the environment. This fine-tuning of the lenses allows the wearer to see details faster and earlier, regardless of whether they are on the road, mountain tracks, or elsewhere. According to the company, without the Prizm technology, those details wouldn’t typically be seen with the naked eye.
The Kato glasses have a frameless, wraparound lens design and partially cover the nose. It fits like a mask and you can choose between several types of Unobtanium no-slip grip nosepads to fit every nose. They also have a tiltable rake mechanism that lets you adjust the lens to a comfortable position.
The eyewear is available in three color gradients and you can order them on the Oakley website for the price of $291.
Up until recently, the Oakley Kato sunglasses were only presented as prototypes and worn by professional athletes. American football player Patrick Mahomes posted a photo on his Instagram wearing the glasses almost a year ago. Also in 2020, the Kato glasses were worn by Irish cyclist Sam Bennett who won one stage at the Vuelta a España race. British pro rider Chris Froome also posted a photo on Instagram with him wearing the sunglasses, during that same period.
Oakley is a California-based company that manufactures sports and lifestyle equipment, apparel, and accessories, from topwear to bottomwear, footwear, backpacks, bags, sunglasses, and more. Oakley has been on the market for more than 45 years.
