1997 Toyota Supra Turbo Sold for $84,000, Some People Are Not Happy

What a car! This 86,000-mile 1997 Toyota Supra finished in Super White got away for $84,000 after an intense bidding session. The legendary vehicle will live on in someone else’s garage. But here’s why some people are not happy with the outcome.
Auctioning cars that people are very passionate about is not an easy thing to do, especially when the bidding takes place online. Nobody chooses to reveal their identity, which might prompt the appearance of some mean or useless comments. People are secretive for a very good reason: they might want some special cars that end up reaching incredible milestones, while others might be looking to build an enthusiast’s garage and nobody wants the attention these actions attract.
But, at the end of the day, we live in an intertwined online world that feels so very much smaller than it is. That’s why when something like a Supra gets auctioned, a lot of Toyota fans and other curious gearheads might gather around just to see what’s going on. Most of the time, these enthusiasts aren’t bidders. They’re just enjoying the process and freely sharing their opinions.
After this 1997 Supra sold on BaT for $84,000 despite it being listed for no reserve, many didn’t choose to refrain from offering their take on the matter.
One Twitter user said “the (ed. Supra) bubble will burst, there’s no way these cars are worth that (ed. much) money,” while another pointed out this auction result was, in fact, a “good deal” to which someone else responded, “I hope that’s a joke.” It’s not unfamiliar to see people strongly expressing themselves, but the situation was entirely different on BaT, where random users and bidders enjoyed the action and congratulated themselves for a beautiful display of “Supra love”.
Someone even said that the car can’t go for such a huge price and insinuated “a gold bar worth $70,000” might be in the trunk, but deleted their comment immediately after they were confronted with past auction results for similar vehicles.
One sensible comment that people found to be on point was of a BaT user that said “Let’s keep these cars under $100,000. More people need to enjoy them, and not store them!”
The entire community that’s gathered around this vehicle is also very kind, passionate, and attentive to every little detail. That’s why the seller had to explain things like the mileage difference, the headlights being a little different, and why some accessories are missing from the photos. Fortunately, everything was cleared, and the car found a new owner.
This Supra MK4 also has 15th-anniversary edition badging, and it hides the famous twin-turbocharged 3-liter 2JZ-GTE straight-six engine under the hood. It is also just one of the 74 models manufactured in this color in the entire year 1997. The price might’ve gone even higher if it didn’t have the four-speed automatic gearbox. A black and manual Toyota Supra Turbo was sold recently on the same auctioning website for $156,555.
But, at the end of the day, we live in an intertwined online world that feels so very much smaller than it is. That’s why when something like a Supra gets auctioned, a lot of Toyota fans and other curious gearheads might gather around just to see what’s going on. Most of the time, these enthusiasts aren’t bidders. They’re just enjoying the process and freely sharing their opinions.
After this 1997 Supra sold on BaT for $84,000 despite it being listed for no reserve, many didn’t choose to refrain from offering their take on the matter.
One Twitter user said “the (ed. Supra) bubble will burst, there’s no way these cars are worth that (ed. much) money,” while another pointed out this auction result was, in fact, a “good deal” to which someone else responded, “I hope that’s a joke.” It’s not unfamiliar to see people strongly expressing themselves, but the situation was entirely different on BaT, where random users and bidders enjoyed the action and congratulated themselves for a beautiful display of “Supra love”.
Someone even said that the car can’t go for such a huge price and insinuated “a gold bar worth $70,000” might be in the trunk, but deleted their comment immediately after they were confronted with past auction results for similar vehicles.
One sensible comment that people found to be on point was of a BaT user that said “Let’s keep these cars under $100,000. More people need to enjoy them, and not store them!”
The entire community that’s gathered around this vehicle is also very kind, passionate, and attentive to every little detail. That’s why the seller had to explain things like the mileage difference, the headlights being a little different, and why some accessories are missing from the photos. Fortunately, everything was cleared, and the car found a new owner.
This Supra MK4 also has 15th-anniversary edition badging, and it hides the famous twin-turbocharged 3-liter 2JZ-GTE straight-six engine under the hood. It is also just one of the 74 models manufactured in this color in the entire year 1997. The price might’ve gone even higher if it didn’t have the four-speed automatic gearbox. A black and manual Toyota Supra Turbo was sold recently on the same auctioning website for $156,555.