1989 Batmobile Original Prop Is for Sale, Costs Way More Than a Few Replicas

More on this:

1 Riddle Me This, Riddle Me That, These Five Hot Wheels Cars Bear the Mark of the Bat

2 The Strangest Batmobile Quest and the Corruption Controversy It Started Are at an End

3 Strangest Batmobile Quest: Man Orders Raid From Sheriff Friend Over His Batmobile Order

4 DarkKnight Cyberfold E-Scooter Is the Two-Wheeled Version of the Batmobile, Can Hit 62 MPH

5 Custom Tumbler Replica Is Calling to the Batman in You, at Half the Price