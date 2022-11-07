1989 Batmobile Original Prop Is for Sale, Costs Way More Than a Few Replicas

Ever since 1940, Batman has been in the hearts and minds of American children, and his first vehicle, the Batmobile, was penned in that same year. In time, the character became more popular worldwide, got expanded to TV, and then hit the big screens through live-action movies. One of those was Batman in 1989, followed by Batman Returns in 1992. The two films had a special kind of Batmobile, which inspired a few replicas, but one of the props is now for sale.
As we explained above, while there are many Batmobile replicas, this vehicle is a genuine Batmobile, as it was built for Warner Bros as a working prop for Tim Burton's films. The idea behind the vehicle was to have something to work with the Art Deco version of Gotham City, and this vehicle was used to film various scenes in the movie.
Its design was done by Julian Caldow, a conceptual illustrator, and it was built by the John Evans special effects team at Pinewood Studios in England. While it was inspired by several iconic vehicles, as well as pure imagination, this 1989 Batmobile takes a couple of cues from a Daytona Prototype racer, while also having bat wings, as well as a functional flamethrower, as well as three seats for its closed cockpit.
Now, if you have a good memory, you might remember that the 1989 Batmobile, as well as the 1992 Batmobile, which was the same as the 1989 one, came with just two seats, and Batman was on one of them.
Well, since this was a prop that had to be used while filming, and the movie industry has to do special effects from time to time, as well as stunts, the real driver of the vehicle was a stunt person who sat in a concealed seat behind the two parallel seats in the cockpit.
It is important to note that this vehicle does not have a title, and will only be sold with a bill of sale, which means that there is no way that you will be allowed to register or drive it on public roads. There is no way of getting insurance for it, either, as its VIN is TW01, so that will not work either way.
Another surprising element about this prop is that it has an electric motor, not an internal combustion unit. It may not be operational today, as its 48-Volt battery pack has allegedly not been charged since 1993.
It would be best to get it replaced if you want it to move, but attempting to charge this one is a gamble, as charging old batteries comes with a fire risk, and you do not want a fire anywhere near a $1.5-millon (estimated) fiberglass original prop from the 1989 Batman movie.
So, if you thought that a $1.5 million 1989 Batmobile was the way to bring your childhood dream of driving Batman's car, it might not be that way exactly – since it is an electric vehicle that could only drive at 25 to 30 mph (ca. 48 kph) when it was new, as Classic Auto Mall notes in its advertisement.
