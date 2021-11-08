5 Diego Maradona Fans, Get Your Wallets: BMWs, Houses, Memorabilia for Sale

1984 BMW R100CS Last Edition Is How You Say Old-School Rarity in Motorrad Dialect

You might be surprised to learn that its price tag isn’t some intimidating five-digit figure, even if a mere 150 copies have ever been made. 19 photos



Eventually, the public’s nostalgia would convince the House of Munich to resurrect their horizontally opposed engine configuration, thus defeating the purpose of the aforementioned special editions. As you can probably imagine, people who bought these models weren’t happy with BMW’s deceitful deed, but that whole ordeal is now a thing of the past.



In our day and age, it’s not uncommon for gearheads to spend some generous sums on Bavaria’s 1984 MY rarities. What you see here is an unblemished R100CS Last Edition with less than 11k miles (17,700 km) on the odometer, and you could be the next person who gets to make those numbers spin! The Beemer is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it will be



If you intend to become the top bidder, you’ll have to make sure that you’ve got a fair bit of cash at hand, as the current bid is placed at a healthy $6,000. As for the bike’s main specs and features, this bad boy is put in motion thanks to a four-stroke 980cc boxer-twin mill coupled with a five-speed gearbox and a single-plate dry clutch.



The air-cooled fiend is good for up to 70 hp at 7,000 revs and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range. By traveling to the rear hoop via a shaft final drive, this force enables the Bavarian to hit a respectable top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Lastly, its curb weight is rated at 485 pounds (220 kg).

