1980s Ford Thunderbird Gets Shelby Mustang Rendering Makeover

The 9th generation is probably not the first Ford T-Bird you imagine. Heck, it might even come last, despite the 2002 model being somewhat of a failure. However, this next rendering puts a very interesting spin on the 1980s design by taking inspiration from the Slhevy Mustang.
1980s American car designs are making a comeback. Even the bad ones are being celebrated, but we're surprised Oscar Vargas decided to do anything with the so-called Aero Birds. His rendering has been made to look more like an Angry Bird, but it makes you wonder if this Ford could have done better if it had been a sports car instead of a big luxury car.
That was the Thunderbird at first. The guy who made it was into European roadsters like Jaguars and Alfas, fun-to-drive little things. But it also had some comfort features like powered seats and... too much chrome trim. It was perhaps due to this luxury that the early T-Bird appealed to Americans and outsold the Corvette.
Ford loved winning, so what could have been the roadster for the masses evolved further down the line of luxury and comfort. Our favorite version has to be the Bullet Bird from the 1960s (3rd generation). TheSketchMonkey did a modernization rendering of it if we remember correctly.
T-Birds in the 1970s were big boats with tiny cabins and stretched hoods. The 9th-gen which is the subject of this rendering and story isn't that special, but it was based on the Fox body and featured a Mustang-like aerodynamic design.
This was the 1980s, so Ford's idea of a performance vehicle was quite... economical. The Thunderbird Turbo Coupe offered a 2.3-liter that initially made 142 horsepower. After the 1987 update, the power rose to 190 hp thanks to an intercooler. Ford aimed this car at import enthusiasts and offered a 5-speed manual as a result.
This was the 1987 Motor Trend Car of the Year, yet not many people remember it. Maybe if Shelby had been in charge of the tuning, things would have been different.
This next rendering imagines the Aero Bird with a modern GT500 paint job, orange with black stripes. A body kit emerges from under the body, while the front sports massive air intakes.
