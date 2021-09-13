1977 Honda CB400F Gains Handling Upgrades, Retains the Sweet Old-School Vibes

5 This Imported Brazilian Puma GT Is a Rare Animal in the States

Let’s reverse back to an age when the House of Tokyo was beginning to solidify its reputation in the motorcycling industry. 28 photos



Aside from some corrosion on the exhaust headers and a minor blemish on the fuel tank, the bike appears to be in top condition. Its front brake caliper, forks and carbs have all been refurbished to ensure optimal performance, while the battery, grips and tires were replaced with modern alternatives.



On the other hand, the powerplant will go about spawning up to 24 pound-feet (32.5 Nm) of twist at around 7,500 spins per minute. The end result is a top speed of 103 mph (165 kph), while the fiend’s quarter-mile time is rated at a decent 14.7 seconds. Lastly, Honda’s two-wheeled rebel prides itself with a curb weight of just 407 pounds (185 kg).



Now that we've covered all the important details, we're delighted to tell you this '77 MY CB400F is climbing on the auction stage at no reserve! At the time of this article, the top bid is placed at a mere 3,000 bucks, and you'll be able to submit yours until Wednesday, September 15. The auctioning process is taking place on the BaT ( Bring A Trailer ) website, so that's where you ought to be heading before time runs out.

