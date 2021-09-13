$1.4 Million Monster Barn Find Auction Turns Into Huge Snafu

There is no such a thing as too much of a good thing and this recently discovered monster barn find is an example of that. Some 174 vehicles were discovered in a London warehouse and put on sale. The whole thing has turned into a mess of epic proportions.
Late last month, stories about a massive London barn find started making the rounds. This wasn’t technically a “barn find” as the monster stash had not been forgotten, but it was dubbed this way, because it had been locked away for decades and, presumably, because of the amount of dust and bird droppings it had collected during this time. A warehouse in Tottenham, North London, UK, had been home to 174 cars of all makes and models throughout the years, and the owner had just decided to sell them.
It would later emerge that he was selling the collection because the council no longer allowed him to store the vehicles there. London Barn Finds undertook the sale of the entire fleet as it was, minus the dust and bird poop that would be removed later. One Freddie Fison spoke to the media on behalf of the owner, discussing the random assortment of vehicles in there and how the “collection” was a “labor of love.”
It included vehicles from the 1940s through to the late 2000s, bought randomly: classic cars, campervans and daily drivers. Highlights included a 1975 Mercedes 350SL, a 1973 Porsche 911, a 1989 BMW 635CSI, a 1983 Mercedes 280SL and a 1981 380SL, a 1973 MG MGB, a 1971 Triumph Spitfire MK4, a 1989 Nissan 300ZX and a 1986 Mercedes 300SE.
Right from the get-go, it was said that all vehicles had been driven into storage so, technically, they were still functional. It was also said that they would be sold on eBay. What was not mentioned right away was the fact that several of them sold during induring a one-day viewing, and that documentation for many of them was missing.
As it turns out, nothing about the planned sale has gone according to plan. The sellers acknowledge this much in their most recent Instagram post, saying that the level of interest in the monster stash has taken them by surprise and that they’re understaffed for this undertaking. They also promise all those who have already placed bids will be contacted, if their offers qualify as winning bids.
Meanwhile, commenters are complaining online about the lack of transparency in the process and how they feel like they’re being played with what’s happening. Broken communication, lack of transparency and a very confusing process over a questionable lot are all mentioned. The Drive notes that the entire lot was briefly listed on eBay, even though many items in it had already been spoken for after the viewing. Then, there’s the question of proper documentation for many vehicles, which the owner is yet to provide.
The conundrum is far from solved as of the time of writing, but it does seem like this giant barn find was of the “too good to be true” variety.
