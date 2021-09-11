This Imported Brazilian Puma GT Is a Rare Animal in the States

If you still think the only cars American enthusiasts like to drive are big muscle and SUVs with gargantuan engines to match, no one is likely to criticize you. In truth though, one thing American gearheads like almost as much as muscle cars are quirky, interesting machines. Many of which were never intended to be sold in the States.
The Brazilian Puma GT is a prime example of this change in attitude over the years. Hailing from the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo, the Puma began as a passion project of an Italian immigrant to Brazil by the name of Rino Malzoni in the early 1960s. His image was simple, take an existing drivetrain and chassis, design a sporty fiberglass body, then merge the two together.
The end result was a rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive sports car that was the pride of the Brazilian automotive industry for the next four decades. New emissions and safety regulations imposed by the U.S government largely prevented the Puma GT from sale in the states in its day.
As we know, of course, import laws can only keep a good car out of the country for so long. Lo and behold, this remarkably preserved piece of sports car unobtanium is here in the flesh via Cool Cars For Sale in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Most Puma GTs were fitted with 1600cc Volkswagen engines and mated to four-speed manual transmissions, and the model in question keeps this arrangement. The literature that comes with the vehicle claims a top speed of 112 miles per hour (180 kph) and a zero to 60 time of 10.4 seconds.
This near one-of-a-kind example of a Puma GT states-side could be yours for just $25,000 before taxes and fees. A small price to pay for what’s undoubtedly one of the most exclusive cars around.
The end result was a rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive sports car that was the pride of the Brazilian automotive industry for the next four decades. New emissions and safety regulations imposed by the U.S government largely prevented the Puma GT from sale in the states in its day.
As we know, of course, import laws can only keep a good car out of the country for so long. Lo and behold, this remarkably preserved piece of sports car unobtanium is here in the flesh via Cool Cars For Sale in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Most Puma GTs were fitted with 1600cc Volkswagen engines and mated to four-speed manual transmissions, and the model in question keeps this arrangement. The literature that comes with the vehicle claims a top speed of 112 miles per hour (180 kph) and a zero to 60 time of 10.4 seconds.
This near one-of-a-kind example of a Puma GT states-side could be yours for just $25,000 before taxes and fees. A small price to pay for what’s undoubtedly one of the most exclusive cars around.