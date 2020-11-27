5 Jeff Gordon’s NASCAR Racer Sells for $500,000, Money Goes to Charity

1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Landau Is the Unsung Bowtie on the Month

Malibu, Corvette, Silverado, C10. These are just a few of the nameplates we discussed (in some cases extensively) these past few weeks as part of our Chevrolet Month coverage. But there is at least one other moniker we kind of feel we left out: the Monte Carlo. 10 photos



There are a number of



We uncovered one of them on auction website



The car is equipped with the 350ci (5.7-liter) engine in L-code spec, as in it packs hardware such as a Rochester four-barrel carburetor. We’re told the engine is original to this particular car, and it wasn’t rebuilt.



Visually, the Monte Carlo seems to be in pretty good shape, and carries with it the aggressive yet elegant appearance of the Landau breed. It looks great in silver and black on the outside and red on the inside, and the GM Rally wheels are a nice departure from the Turbine II pieces that initially came with the vehicle.



At the time of writing, the auction is set to conclude in about eight hours, and the highest bid is of just $3,300 – that means the reserve was not met, and the Monte Carlo could still be up for grabs for a while longer. The car is one of those Chevy products that survived closer to our time. First introduced in 1969, it was discontinued in 1987, and then briefly revived from 1995 to 2007. It was meant to be the carmaker’s first luxury car, and for the most part it succeeded. It failed however in becoming as obvious on the car collectors’ market as other vehicles in the bowtie’s portfolio.There are a number of Monte Carlo variants out there that deserve a closer look, and one of them is the Landau . Born in 1973 as an S variant with a rear quarter Landau vinyl roof and a number of other enhancements, including an all-new interior, it became one of the most interesting propositions in the family.We uncovered one of them on auction website Hemmings . It comes from 1977 and is described by its seller as a “dependable driver,” meaning it is both mostly original, and drives as well as it did back in its day.The car is equipped with the 350ci (5.7-liter) engine in L-code spec, as in it packs hardware such as a Rochester four-barrel carburetor. We’re told the engine is original to this particular car, and it wasn’t rebuilt.Visually, the Monte Carlo seems to be in pretty good shape, and carries with it the aggressive yet elegant appearance of the Landau breed. It looks great in silver and black on the outside and red on the inside, and the GM Rally wheels are a nice departure from the Turbine II pieces that initially came with the vehicle.At the time of writing, the auction is set to conclude in about eight hours, and the highest bid is of just $3,300 – that means the reserve was not met, and the Monte Carlo could still be up for grabs for a while longer.

