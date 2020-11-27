Land Rover Defender "Forward Control" Brings the Rugged Van We Need

Following all the attention the 2020 Land Rover Defender has received from both the public and the media, there has been a trend involving enthusiasts who wish for more derivatives of the model, be these official or not. And while the premium pricing of the newcomer restricts the number of actual builds, digital artist Mike Turner has dreamed up a Forward Control incarnation of the new Defender.
A transportation designer based in the UK, Turner has been experimenting with the Cab Forward concept, and we can now enjoy the eye-catching result.
The project is brought to us in three versions, namely a pickup truck and a van sporting the styling of the showroom Defender, as well as a special version of the latter, which seems prepared to take on an off-road rally at any given time.
Regardless of which one you'd bring into your garage, it's clear that these proposals speak of the need mentioned in the title. Of course, such a machine would require more than a body style change, since the engine would have to be relocated.
It's worth mentioning that such genes do exist in the DNA of the British automaker. As such, we can remember the Land Rover 101 Forward Control of the 1970s, a light utility vehicle that was built for the British army.
And while the 101 FC, which was animated by a 3.5-liter Rover V8 sitting below and to the rear of the cab, sadly didn't evolve into a civilian offering, the carmaker did bring the workhorse back under the spotlights in the 1990s. Over thirty examples were gifted with futuristic-looking bodies for the 1995 Judge Dredd science fiction film starring Silvester Stalone, where they were portrayed as city CABs.
Meanwhile, the closest thing to such a development we can buy from Land Rover is the Hard Top commercial version. And while we're not expecting the Brits to travel further down this road, we can't wait to see the production version of the V8-powered prototypes spied earlier this year.
