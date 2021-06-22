17 Years After Its Debut, the Mercedes CLK DTM AMG Is Still an Epic Track Weapon

1975 Norton Commando 850 Goes Under the Hammer at No Reserve, Looks Sublime

Despite 45 years of faithful service, this beast appears to have come off the production line this month. 20 photos



For the time being, you’d need just over $7,000 to become the top bidder, but we’re expecting that figure to rise before the auction comes to an end. The Commando was blessed with a modern battery, refurbished carburetors and new bearings, as well as fresh fluids and larger battery cables as of 2018. Now, we think you’ve got some solid reasons to check this thing out! A 1975 variant of Norton ’s flagship Commando 850 family carries a four-stroke 828cc parallel-twin mill, which packs a compression ratio of 8.5:1 and twin Amal carbs with 32 mm (1.26 inches) throttle bodies. The air-cooled powerplant is mated to a four-speed transmission, and will be capable of producing a respectable 60 hp at approximately 5,900 revs per minute.The gearbox is connected to the rear 19-inch wheel via a chain final drive, enabling the Commando ’s oomph to translate into a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph). Furthermore, the British gem can run the quarter-mile sprint in 14.4 seconds at 90 mph (145 kph). Its powertrain goodies are nested inside a twin downtube steel cradle frame that rests on telescopic forks at the front.On the other hand, rear suspension duties are handled by dual Girling shock absorbers, while stopping power comes from a single 272 mm (10.7 inches) brake disc and Norton Lockheed calipers on both ends. When equipped with all the necessary fluids, the bike will tip the scales at 519 pounds (235 kg). Long story short, it’s fairly safe to say this machine is the quintessence of old-school British engineering.Let’s cut to the chase. This article’s photo gallery will reveal an unmarred ‘75 MY Commando 850 that’s currently looking for a new place to settle. To be a little more concise, the vintage treasure you’re seeing here is up for grabs at no reserve until Wednesday, June 23. If you’re starting to get excited about this whole ordeal, we urge you to visit Bring A Trailer and place your bid as soon as possible.For the time being, you’d need just over $7,000 to become the top bidder, but we’re expecting that figure to rise before the auction comes to an end. The Commando was blessed with a modern battery, refurbished carburetors and new bearings, as well as fresh fluids and larger battery cables as of 2018. Now, we think you’ve got some solid reasons to check this thing out!

