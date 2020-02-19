1975 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 with Custom Exhaust Is an Ode to the 312T F1 Car

Except for the Golden Age in motorsport in the early 2000s, the 1960s and 1970s can be seen as the glory years for Ferrari in Formula 1. During the two decades, the Scuderia won the constructors’ titles six times and the drivers’ title five times, making it the dominant force of the sport.
Several factors contributed to the team’s rise, especially the cars and the drivers tasked with taking them down the track. Names like Phil Hill, John Surtees, or Niki Lauda drove the machines to the top of the podium countless times, earning a spot in motorsport history for themselves in the process.
Even today, in a time when Mercedes-AMG has become the undisputed champion of Formula 1, the names mentioned above, along with others, are still kept fresh in the minds of fans. Some, the ones who have both the means and the will, act on their passion, and things like this 1975 Ferrari 308 GT4 come to be.
What’s pictured in the gallery above is a special breed of 308 GT4, one that comes with a livery meant to honor the colors used on the 312T F1 car Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni drove decades ago.
The racer in itself was quite the piece of engineering. The car, introduced on the track in 1975, was kept racing with various changes until five years later, during which time it climbed to the top spot 27 times, earning Ferrari four constructors’ and three drivers’ titles.
With that in mind, we’re told the guy behind this 308 GT4 wanted to honor the two drivers and their car by painting it as close as possible to the racer. He also performed a lot of custom work (more in the video below) on the car, and says he has 150 photos documenting the build.
Despite having spent over $125,000 on the car and changes brought to it, he is now selling it for $58,950 in North Hollywood, California.
