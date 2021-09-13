1971 Honda CB750 Four K1 Looks Delicious Covered in Youthful Paintwork

4 More Than 1,000 Classic Cars Going on the Auction Block in Las Vegas

Online auctions give you the opportunity to find some truly amazing bargains, and here’s one such instance. 23 photos



First things first, the ‘71 MY four-banger is brought to life thanks to an air-cooled SOHC inline-four powerplant, which packs four Keihin carbs, eight valves and a displacement of 736cc. At approximately 8,000 revs, the four-stroke brute is capable of producing up to 67 horses, along with 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range.



A five-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting the oomph to a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Additionally, the



Stopping power comes from a single brake rotor up front and a drum module at the rear end. As of 2016, the bike was treated to a fresh layer of shiny paintwork, while its four-cylinder mill received a comprehensive makeover two years later. Moreover, the wheels are enveloped in top-grade Spitfire rubber from Bridgestone’s catalog.



If you’re starting to feel like you need this gorgeous CB750 in your life, we’ll have you know the BaT Look, the glorified CB750 doesn’t exactly need any sort of introduction, so we might as well get straight to the point. As you scroll down the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer, you’ll eventually run into an unscathed 1971 variant of Honda ’s lineup. This sexy thing is searching for a new home as we speak, and we’ll be telling you everything there is to know about it in the paragraphs below.First things first, the ‘71 MY four-banger is brought to life thanks to an air-cooledinline-four powerplant, which packs four Keihin carbs, eight valves and a displacement of 736cc. At approximately 8,000 revs, the four-stroke brute is capable of producing up to 67 horses, along with 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range.A five-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting the oomph to a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Additionally, the CB750 Four K1 will fly past the quarter-mile mark in 13.5 seconds at 101 mph (162 kph). The powertrain components are housed inside a tubular steel double cradle frame, which is supported by telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers.Stopping power comes from a single brake rotor up front and a drum module at the rear end. As of 2016, the bike was treated to a fresh layer of shiny paintwork, while its four-cylinder mill received a comprehensive makeover two years later. Moreover, the wheels are enveloped in top-grade Spitfire rubber from Bridgestone’s catalog.If you’re starting to feel like you need this gorgeous CB750 in your life, we’ll have you know the BaT auction is open until Wednesday afternoon (September 15). For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend $3,000 on the Japanese warrior – a negligible sum for an old-school icon that looks as good as new!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.