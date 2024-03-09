1970 Plymouth GTX Hidden for Decades Flaunts Rare Six-Barrel 4-Speed Setup

When Plymouth redesigned the midsize Belvedere for the 1965 model year, it also introduced a new Satellite version. It was restricted to only the hardtop and convertible body styles and V8 engines. More importantly, it came with premium features as a top-of-the-line B-body rig. But Plymouth didn't stop there. For the 1967 model year, it introduced an even fancier version with a GTX badge.
The GTX was more than just a B-body with a luxurious interior. While the Satellite was also available with small-block V8 engines, the GTX was also about range-topping performance. It came standard with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and could be upgraded with the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8.
But even though it had quite a few things to brag about, the GTX was a bit too expensive for most muscle car enthusiasts. Plymouth sold only 12,010 examples in 1967. Sales grew to 17,914 units the following year, but the GTX was still a slow seller compared to the then-new Road Runner. Essentially a stripped-down GTX, the significantly more affordable Mopar moved 44,303 cars.
The gap grew even bigger in 1969. While Road Runner customers rushed into dealerships to order more than 80,000 examples, the GTX found only 14,902 homes. Sales then dropped to just 7,748 units in 1970 and to only 2,942 vehicles in 1971, the nameplate's final year on the market. All told, Plymouth sold only about 55,000 examples over five model years.
But the fact that it wasn't popular back in the day is exactly what makes the GTX a rare and desirable classic today. The HEMI version is arguably the most sought-after, mainly because it's also the rarest. Plymouth reportedly sold 1,525 units from 1967 through 1970, a figure that also included 38 cars delivered to Canadian dealers.
The 1967 HEMI is the most common, with 733 examples sold, while the 1970 and 1971 variants boast double-digit figures. Plymouth built 75 units in 1970 (five sold in Canada) and just 32 cars in 1971 (two shipped north of the border). But the HEMI isn't the only scarce variant of the GTX. The 440 Six-Barrel vehicles are also hard to find.
Introduced for the 1970 model year, the beefed-up 440 V8 found its way in only 678 cars. The following year, it was specified in 135 orders, which results in a grand total of just 813 examples. The 1970 Sunfire Yellow hardtop you see here is one of them.
Unearthed by the folks at "Mopars5150" after several years in storage, this GTX rocks a Six-Barrel four-speed combo, which makes it one of only 350 units produced with this drivetrain layout. And even though it's been sitting for a few years, the Mopar runs and drives as it should.
As you might have already guessed, this isn't your regular barn find covered in dust and rust. Granted, this GTX isn't perfect, but it's been properly maintained over the years. And it's been in the same family for decades.
The GTX is a numbers-matching rig, which makes it that much more desirable, but it also hides a few unpleasant secrets. Although described as a survivor, the Plymouth has been repainted. And based on the fender tag, the Sunfire Yellow is not the original color. I spotted a "TX9" code in there, meaning this GTX was originally black.
The side stripes also look rather tacky, while the mirrors, front grille assembly, and the taillight panel have been painted black. The inspection also reveals there's a considerable amount of Bondo in the rear fenders, meaning this Mopar was rear-ended at some point.
But I think that's water under the bridge for our hosts, who have a massive experience doing metal work and restoring old Mopars. With a numbers-matching 440 Six-Barrel rated at 390 horsepower under the hood, this GTX is hard to ignore. And hopefully, they got it for the right price. Check it out in the video below.
But even though it had quite a few things to brag about, the GTX was a bit too expensive for most muscle car enthusiasts. Plymouth sold only 12,010 examples in 1967. Sales grew to 17,914 units the following year, but the GTX was still a slow seller compared to the then-new Road Runner. Essentially a stripped-down GTX, the significantly more affordable Mopar moved 44,303 cars.
The gap grew even bigger in 1969. While Road Runner customers rushed into dealerships to order more than 80,000 examples, the GTX found only 14,902 homes. Sales then dropped to just 7,748 units in 1970 and to only 2,942 vehicles in 1971, the nameplate's final year on the market. All told, Plymouth sold only about 55,000 examples over five model years.
But the fact that it wasn't popular back in the day is exactly what makes the GTX a rare and desirable classic today. The HEMI version is arguably the most sought-after, mainly because it's also the rarest. Plymouth reportedly sold 1,525 units from 1967 through 1970, a figure that also included 38 cars delivered to Canadian dealers.
The 1967 HEMI is the most common, with 733 examples sold, while the 1970 and 1971 variants boast double-digit figures. Plymouth built 75 units in 1970 (five sold in Canada) and just 32 cars in 1971 (two shipped north of the border). But the HEMI isn't the only scarce variant of the GTX. The 440 Six-Barrel vehicles are also hard to find.
Introduced for the 1970 model year, the beefed-up 440 V8 found its way in only 678 cars. The following year, it was specified in 135 orders, which results in a grand total of just 813 examples. The 1970 Sunfire Yellow hardtop you see here is one of them.
Unearthed by the folks at "Mopars5150" after several years in storage, this GTX rocks a Six-Barrel four-speed combo, which makes it one of only 350 units produced with this drivetrain layout. And even though it's been sitting for a few years, the Mopar runs and drives as it should.
As you might have already guessed, this isn't your regular barn find covered in dust and rust. Granted, this GTX isn't perfect, but it's been properly maintained over the years. And it's been in the same family for decades.
The GTX is a numbers-matching rig, which makes it that much more desirable, but it also hides a few unpleasant secrets. Although described as a survivor, the Plymouth has been repainted. And based on the fender tag, the Sunfire Yellow is not the original color. I spotted a "TX9" code in there, meaning this GTX was originally black.
The side stripes also look rather tacky, while the mirrors, front grille assembly, and the taillight panel have been painted black. The inspection also reveals there's a considerable amount of Bondo in the rear fenders, meaning this Mopar was rear-ended at some point.
But I think that's water under the bridge for our hosts, who have a massive experience doing metal work and restoring old Mopars. With a numbers-matching 440 Six-Barrel rated at 390 horsepower under the hood, this GTX is hard to ignore. And hopefully, they got it for the right price. Check it out in the video below.