1970 Checker Aerobus Spent Years in a Junkyard, Now It's a Fancy Land Yacht

Produced for more than two decades with minor updates, the Checker Marathon is America's most iconic taxi. Praised for its durability under heavy use, the Marathon is now a collectors' item. Granted, the sedan is far from fancy compared to other classics from the era, but some Marathons have been upgraded to deliver enhanced comfort. This Aerobus is one of them.
What's an Aerobus, you ask? Well, Checker production extended beyond the four-door Marathon back in the day. The Kalamazoo-based company also built a station wagon and a long-wheelbase wagon in an eight-door configuration. The latter was advertised as the Aerobus. Yup, it was sold to fleet operators needing airport shuttles.
Confused that this Checker is a long-wheelbase limo, but it doesn't have a wagon rear end? Well, while this Aerobus left the factory as an ultra-long grocery getter, it received a Marathon sedan rear end when it was restored. And that's when it was also upgraded to a modern interior for limo service.
The story goes that this Checker spent a few years in a junkyard before it was purchased by Joe Pollard, who rented Checker taxis to the movie industry in Los Angeles. The seller then bought the Aerobus as a rolling shell stripped off of its interior and drivetrain and transformed it into a proper limo with modern amenities.
As you can see in the photo gallery above, it's now fitted with three benches that can seat up to 10 people, loads of cupholders, a bar, air conditioning, and an audio system. It was also wired with a universal aftermarket wiring harness with modern blade-type fuses and two fuse blocks for easy service at regular shops.
The limo draws juice from a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) Chevrolet V8 engine with electronic ignition and an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor. There's no word on output, but we do know that it mates to a Turbo 400 transmission and a Dana rear end. While it won't get you anywhere fast, it's probably potent enough to hit highway speeds when needed.
Located in Fresno, California, this Aerobus spent its last 18 years as a rental limo for weddings and parties. And except for a few rough spots inside and out, it appears to be in excellent condition.
The Checker limo is available via eBay as we speak with a "buy it now" price of $38,000, but the seller is also accepting offers. The Aerobus also comes with a limo-renting company and website that's ready to operate as soon as you take ownership of the car. A good business opportunity on top of a unique, eye-catching classic?
