Make Your Dictator Friends Jealous With the $2M Armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan Limo

Want to become the talk of the town at the next climate change summit and even more hated by activists all over the world at the same time? We may have found the perfect vehicle for you then.
It is an armored and stretched Rolls-Royce Cullinan that looks suitable to either a dictator or a drug lord. Either way, anyone who wants to be chauffeured in it will have to pay €1.8 million or a little over $2 million at today’s exchange rates.
But where can you find it? That would be on Mobile, with none other than Klassen behind both the ad and the build. The famed company specialized in armoring and stretching some of the finest vehicles made in recent times says that they have added no less than 580 mm (22.8 in) between the two axles. The wheelbase now measures 3,875 mm (152.6 in), and from bumper to bumper, you’re looking at 5,921 mm (233.1 in), 61 mm (2.4 in) less than the gargantuan Phantom EWB.
This particular Cullinan can literally take a bullet for its occupants, as it has VR8 ballistic protection and can withstand AK-47 shots fired from a distance of 10 meters (33 feet). Bulletproof panels and windows, reinforced chassis to cope with the extra weight, fire-extinguishing system, run flat tires that ensure a quick getaway at speeds of up to 80 kph (50 mph) for 80 km (50 miles), oxygen system that pumps fresh air into the cabin independent of the outside environment, and many other goodies are on deck.
A partition wall separates the rear passenger compartment from the driver, and as you can expect, it features the best comfort and technology gear available in a vehicle. Strobe lights are included too, and so is a sliding hatch with handrail so that the VIP can salute the crowd at various events.
Despite tipping the scales at 4,900 kg (~10,800 lbs), according to Klassen, almost twice as much as the stock Cullinan, it retains the original firepower. This means that the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 still develops 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.
