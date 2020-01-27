1968 Plymouth Barracuda "Cherry" Is Supercharged and Then Some

1968 was a good year for the Plymouth Barracuda. Sure, this model year only brought limited visual changes, but the engine range revamp it involved made for something that muscle car lovers could truly appreciate. So how about taking such a classic and dialing it up to eleven? Of course, this would require a restomod, the type of process certain aficionados don't agree with.
Nevertheless, the stunt mentioned above can always be achieved thanks to a rendering. And this is precisely what brought us here.
We're looking at a pixel painting that showcases a 68 Barracuda in one of the fiercest forms possible. As your eyes will let you know, the body of the muscle hero has been left mostly untouched, but we can't say the same about the tech side of the vehicle - in a way, this rendering is a bit like the factory transformation mentioned in the intro.
And while I'm not sure about the exact nature of the V8 that now occupies the engine compartment, one thing is certain: the motor comes with the kind of blower that dominates the entire setup.
At the other end of the combustion chain, we find a pair of exhaust tips that sit just before the rear wheels, albeit with these being of regular size.
Of course, such a transformation requires the kind of rubber that can put the extra muscle down. And it looks like the drag radials fitted to this Plymouth can easily cover that task. As for the newfound wheels of the toy, their design is obviously a subjective matter.
We can thank digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel for this work. Oh, and make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to enjoy multiple angles of the digitally remastered Barracuda, especially the no-tailpipe posterior of the American machine.
'68 Barracuda Blown úø … Would you drive this??