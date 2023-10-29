1968 Impala Convertible Parked for Nearly 50 Years Emerges in Surprising Shape

1968 Impalas aren't noticeably different from their predecessors, as Chevrolet introduced only subtle refinements to the front end and modest updates in the cabin. The most notable change concerned the Super Sport, which was now available as an option package and not a stand-alone model.
The SS package could be had for $179, and it could be fitted on any Impala in the lineup. As a result, the six-cylinder Impala SS became a thing, though not many of them eventually rolled off the assembly lines.
Chevrolet built close to 711,000 Impalas for this model year, but the SS output dropped to a little over 38,000 units. It was a massive decline from 74,000 units in 1968, so it was obvious General Motors' strategy to turn the SS into an option package didn’t impact the car's market appeal.
A 1968 Chevrolet Impala recently emerged from incredibly long storage, making its way to eBay to find a new home. The car was parked indoors in 1976, so it's been sitting for nearly five decades. It's a convertible project with typical rust suspects, including the floors.
However, seller tarrytownz24s promises the floors aren't fully wrecked and wouldn't require a complete replacement. Regular patches should be enough, but your best option is to inspect the undersides and look under the carpets to determine the rust damage more accurately. The rust has already reached the lower parts of the body, but considering the long tenure inside, the damage makes sense.
The Impala rolled off the assembly lines with many options, including an AM radio with a rear antenna, power steering and brakes, auxiliary lighting, power seats, remote mirrors, power windows, and fender skirts. Most are still on the car, though the seller did not reveal if the vehicle is still complete.
The car spent its entire life with the same owner and still has the original steel wheels. It's unclear if everything else is original, but considering the five decades away from the tarmac, this Impala might be a survivor ready for restoration.
The engine under the hood was a 327 with 275 horsepower, but someone took it apart and never put it back together. The good news is the mill is complete, so a good mechanic should be able to get it in the car. All numbers match, so if you plan to restore an Impala to factory specifications, this convertible could be a good candidate for your project.
The selling price seems fair, as the owner expects to get around $8,500 for their Impala. They also enabled the "Make offer" button to discuss other deals, so contact them if you believe your Impala would fit your project. The vehicle is parked in Hebron, Maine, and you'll need a trailer to take it home.
