1961 Chevrolet Impala Is Living Proof the Detroit Metal Doesn't Give Up

The Impala was already a superstar when Chevrolet introduced the 1961 model year, but the GM brand knew the increasing sales could only be maintained with further polishing and upgrades.
The company made the right call, and in 1961, it took the wraps off the first Super Sport. The Impala SS came to be as an option package anyone could get for just $53. It wasn't the performance-addicted Super Sport that most people know but the first iteration of what later became the right choice for anyone looking for more adrenaline behind the wheel of a Chevrolet.
The 1961 Chevrolet Impala that made its way to Craigslist not long ago is not a Super Sport but hopes to impress the audience with good bones paving the way for restoration.
The car is undoubtedly rust, so whoever plans to overhaul this Impala must be up for some serious work, especially in terms of metal. The rust wrecked the floors and the trunk pan, so what you'll find are now huge holes letting the air get in. The rusty undersides suggest the vehicle has been sleeping outside for a long time, so expect similar damage in other parts.
The interior is probably the main selling point, especially because it still looks mostly complete. It's hard to tell just by looking at the pictures if everything is in place, but the Impala still comes with all the seats, the door panels, and the dash, though it's unclear if it's already cut.
The engine and the transmission are no longer there, but this isn't bad news. While the seller didn't share any specifics or the VIN code, it's impossible to tell if the car was born with a V8 under the hood, but the lack of an engine leaves the door open to other more powerful mills. The top choice in 1961 was the 409, which delivered 360 horsepower thanks to a four-barrel carburetor.
The 409 wasn't that common, as most people picked the famous 348 – Chevrolet discontinued this unit on the 1962 Impala after several years of serving as the top unit on both the Impala and the Bel Air.
Saving this Impala isn't aimed at the faint of heart, and I believe the car has bigger chances to become a donor for other projects. The owner knows they can't sell the rust bucket at a high price because nobody would pay that much, given its shape, so they are ready to let the hardtop go to anyone paying $2,200. If you want to see it in person and then take it home, you must drive your trailer to Springfield. Considering the lack of an engine, the car won't move until it finds a new home.
