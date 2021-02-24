1967 Dodge D-200 Double Wide Looks Like a Low Truck Limousine

4 1938 Dodge Humpback Panel Truck Is an Altar to Rust, Begs to Be Rescued for $4K

In a world flooded by custom Chevrolet and Ford trucks, seeing something like this here Dodge truck is not unlike taking a breath of fresh air. And what’s even more exciting is that it can be had. 23 photos



Officially dubbed 1967 Dodge D-200 Double Wide, the project uses an all-steel body in two-tone Pearl Blue and Satin Bronze paint, slapped on top of a Roadster Shop chassis that rocks a RideTech coilover suspension and Wilwood disc brakes on all four corners.



Riding close to the ground, the truck treats its occupants with a most exquisite interior. Leather is abundantly used on the Intrepid seats fitted front and rear, and on the door panels. In front of the Billet Specialties steering wheel sits a cluster of Dakota Digital gauges, and a Kenwood AM/FM/CD stereo system is on deck for all the music needs.



Pop the hood, and a shiny engine reveals itself. It’s a 413ci (6.8-liter) in V8 configuration and topped by dual 4-barrel Edelbrock carburetors. The engine works by means of a 3-speed automatic transmission and breathes out its nasty emissions through a Flowmaster exhaust system.



The powerplant sends its power to the ground through 20-inch Boze wheels wrapped in Continental tires. We are not being told the mileage on the powerplant, but the next time those wheels spin will be under new ownership.



