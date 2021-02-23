Al Waab Yacht Is a Billionaire's Dream, Will Come True in June 2021

Off-Road Rig: 1973 Ford Bronco With F-250 Truck V8 Engine Swap Flaunts 40” Tires

The Ford Motor Company developed the Bronco to be a go-anywhere vehicle, but none of the engineers or designers would have imagined the first-generation SUV with 40-inch tires. Complemented by a 2.0-inch (51-mm) lift kit and an NP203/NP205 Doubler transfer case, this one-off build with off-road goodies is listed at no reserve with three days of bidding left. 23 photos



Converted to front and rear disc brakes, this no-nonsense Bronco features PSC Motorsports hydraulic steering assistance, Tom Wood’s driveshafts for both ends, and a Duff Tuff Torque Tamer that virtually eliminates axle wrap on hard acceleration. A wristed radius arm enables more flex off the beaten path to the detriment of handling on urban roads and highways.



Meant for serious off-roading adventures, this gentle giant has been fitted with a family-sized roll cage to keep everyone safe in the event of a rollover. The Bestop soft top and bolt-on fender flares are highlights in their own rights, along with the bulging hood that reads 5.0 on the sides of the bulge.



The truth of the matter is we’re not dealing with a Coyote swap. The engine bay is where you’ll find a 5.8-liter V8 from an old F-250, a heavy-duty truck engine with a little more than 80,000 miles (128,748 kilometers) from new. Fed by electronic fuel injection from a Mustang and paired with Ron Francis wiring, the motor is connected to a four-speed New Process 435 stick shift.



Rolled out in the early 1960s in Dodge pickups and step-in vans, the NP435 was used by American automakers in truck applications well into the 1990s. Quite adaptable and very strong because of its cast-iron case, the four-speed manual was also used by Ford, General Motors, and International Harvester

