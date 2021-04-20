5 This 1970 Barracuda Barn Find Was Born as a 340, Now Flexes a 440

1965 Plymouth Barracuda Yard Find Lost Its 273, Got a 318, Now Comes with a 360

The first-generation Barracuda , produced between 1964 and 1966, came with a choice of three engines, namely a 170ci (2.8-liter) six-cylinder offered as standard and with an output of approximately 100 horsepower, a 225ci (3.7-liter) with over 145 horsepower, and a 273ci (4.5-liter) V8 that developed close to 180 horsepower. 9 photos



But on the other hand, the car has been through a lot of changes in terms of engines, so the original unit is long gone. Instead, there’s now a 318 supposed to put the wheels in motion, though this one isn’t working, and the



As you can see in the photos in the article, it’s pretty clear the car doesn’t come in its best shape, but at the first glance, this isn’t necessarily surprising given it looks to be some sort of



Most likely, this Barracuda spent a lot of time sitting, so the rust has obviously taken its toll, with certain parts most likely requiring massive fixes.



The seller too explains the car needs a whole new trunk, as the original one fell victim to the invasion of rust probably at some point during the time it spent on the side of the road.



Needless to say, the Barracuda overall requires a full restoration, though it goes without saying it’ll be a challenging mission. Not only because the car comes in a rough condition but also due to the missing parts, including even the front seats.



