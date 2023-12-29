1960 Chevrolet Impala Begs for a Complete Restoration With Bad News Under the Hood

The Impala was born in 1958 and was Chevrolet's most ambitious full-size project, and the resources the GM brand poured into the nameplate rapidly paid off.
The car needed only one year to evolve from a Bel Air version to a stand-alone series, with the second generation brought to life in 1959.
It was the moment the Impala and the Bel Air embraced different paths despite still sharing most engines, styling, and other essential equipment as part of Chevrolet's full-size strategy.
The second-generation Impala stayed in production for just two years, with the 1960 model year bringing back the three-round taillights and using the same engines as its predecessor. The icing on the cake remained the 348 with up to 350 horsepower when fitted with three two-barrel carburetors.
The 1960 model year was the first obvious sign that the Impala was on its way to becoming a superstar. Chevrolet produced 490K units and was already preparing for big changes for the next model year, including the unveiling of the fantastic Super Sport.
This 1960 Impala 2-door hardtop landed on eBay with one big mission: to convince someone to start a complete restoration despite the obvious shortcomings. Barn-finder i*find*u*flip, who has previously helped several great Impalas, didn't share specifics, but the car looks like a project that has been sitting for many years, exhibiting the typical damage. The floors show occasional damage, albeit the trunk floor is solid.
The interior is in a very rough shape, so it's safe to assume you'll need everything to bring this Impala back to the road.
The engine department doesn't bring good news either. The original unit is no longer in the car, as the mill and the transmission probably made their way to another Impala project. However, it depends on which side you're on. Some people see the lack of the original engine as a deal-breaker, as restoring the car to the original specs is much harder. Others believe the Impala is even more intriguing, as they can get the car cheaper and install their engine.
The bidding for this hardtop starts at $300, but you don't have to be a rocket scientist to guess this won't be the selling price. The owner has also enabled a reserve, and while its value is unknown, you can buy the car for $5,900 without a fight. You can also see the Impala in person in Everest, Kansas, and considering the auction will end in approximately five days, you must hurry up with the live inspection.
Otherwise, I don't expect the Impala to remain available for too long, especially if the reserve is lower than the Buy It Now price (which is a little ambitious, considering the lack of an engine and the interior's condition).
It was the moment the Impala and the Bel Air embraced different paths despite still sharing most engines, styling, and other essential equipment as part of Chevrolet's full-size strategy.
The second-generation Impala stayed in production for just two years, with the 1960 model year bringing back the three-round taillights and using the same engines as its predecessor. The icing on the cake remained the 348 with up to 350 horsepower when fitted with three two-barrel carburetors.
The 1960 model year was the first obvious sign that the Impala was on its way to becoming a superstar. Chevrolet produced 490K units and was already preparing for big changes for the next model year, including the unveiling of the fantastic Super Sport.
This 1960 Impala 2-door hardtop landed on eBay with one big mission: to convince someone to start a complete restoration despite the obvious shortcomings. Barn-finder i*find*u*flip, who has previously helped several great Impalas, didn't share specifics, but the car looks like a project that has been sitting for many years, exhibiting the typical damage. The floors show occasional damage, albeit the trunk floor is solid.
The interior is in a very rough shape, so it's safe to assume you'll need everything to bring this Impala back to the road.
The engine department doesn't bring good news either. The original unit is no longer in the car, as the mill and the transmission probably made their way to another Impala project. However, it depends on which side you're on. Some people see the lack of the original engine as a deal-breaker, as restoring the car to the original specs is much harder. Others believe the Impala is even more intriguing, as they can get the car cheaper and install their engine.
The bidding for this hardtop starts at $300, but you don't have to be a rocket scientist to guess this won't be the selling price. The owner has also enabled a reserve, and while its value is unknown, you can buy the car for $5,900 without a fight. You can also see the Impala in person in Everest, Kansas, and considering the auction will end in approximately five days, you must hurry up with the live inspection.
Otherwise, I don't expect the Impala to remain available for too long, especially if the reserve is lower than the Buy It Now price (which is a little ambitious, considering the lack of an engine and the interior's condition).