1958 was a big year for Chevrolet, and the full-size lineup was entirely responsible for it. The GM brand managed to reclaim the number one spot in the United States, and models like Impala and Bel Air made it happen.
However, Chevy's full-size lineup also included several other models, such as the Brookwood (which later became a part of each full-size series by taking over the station wagon configuration).
The Brookwood was born in 1958 alongside the all-new Impala. Chevrolet offered the Impala as a hardtop and convertible, while the Brookwood was a 4-door station wagon using similar front-end styling and the same engine lineup.
The base unit was the same Blue Flame six-cylinder as on the Impala and the Bel Air, while the first V8 was the 283. The top configuration included the 348.
A 1958 Chevrolet Brookwood recently landed on eBay with very few specifics, posing as an intriguing restoration project still in running shape. You can tell this Brookwood is solid, but seller cricketing didn't share many specifics, so buyers will have to inspect the wagon in person before determining if it's worth a complete restoration.
However, the vehicle does seem to check many boxes for a restoration candidate. First, it's a solid project – it exhibits some bodywork but doesn't look like a professional job. The rust has already invaded the typical suspects, with the owner acknowledging such damage on the top rails and the tailgate.
The good news is the wagon has already received some essential repairs, including new brake lines and a new gas tank. It needs more, including for the Powerglide transmission, as the car doesn't shift to reverse easily.
The owner says the Brookwood starts and runs, but they didn't share more information regarding the engine under the hood. One of the photos shows an Edelbrock carburetor, so the car rolled off the assembly lines with a V8 – it could be a 348, but it's impossible to tell if it's the original unit or a replacement engine.
However, a Brookwood is still hard to find, and despite the lack of information, this wagon deserves more attention. The first question you must ask is whether the car is still complete and original, as such details could help you figure out if the restoration is a piece of cake or requires more time and money than you're willing to invest.
The lack of information seems to make many people walk away, as the listing is a few hours away from its end, without anyone online triggering the Buy It Now option. The Brookwood will likely land on eBay a second time early in the New Year, especially as 85 people are already watching the listing (according to the auction site's statistics).
