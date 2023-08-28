1956 Porsche 356A Reutter Sells a Full Camaro Over the Expected Price

When random people get hold of some $35,000 and they don't need the money for anything else, they'll probably go out and buy themselves a Camaro. At least that's what average Joes do. For the rich among us, that same amount is just change to top off a hefty, $300,000 bid for a 1956 Porsche 356A at a sale event in California.

17 photos Photo: Porsche