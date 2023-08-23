Crazy 1936 Atlantis Concept Sells for Six Figures, Still Cheaper Than Art Deco Furniture

Car auctions are not only the best places for us to bathe in scores of exciting vehicles, but also the perfect places for the owners of these machines to get a true sense of what their possessions are worth. And for the guy who used to own the 1936 Atlantis, expectations were not only met, but also surpassed.
We first talked about this car at the beginning of August, when we dug it up from the lot of cars Mecum was about to sell in Monterey, California. The auction held there concluded last week and, as promised, we're now back on the topic because we know how much someone paid for the thing.
The 1936 Atlantis is an art-deco style build that's meant to bring together, in a single build, some of the most iconic traits of some of the world's most iconic cars of the 1930s.
Look closely and you'll see the lines of the $40 million 1937 Bugatti 57SC Atlantic owned by Ralph Lauren, the fenders of the Delahaye 135MS Roadster, or the lights and windscreen of the iconic 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K.
The full-blown custom first came under the spotlight in 2021, and we're told it’s the result of four years of hard work by Italian designer Ron Santarsiero. And it's not only a beautiful object to look at, but a functional and at times impressive car.
It uses a custom chassis that rocks a Chevrolet Camaro suspension working together with an air ride system. This hardware is tied to the invisible wheels, almost completely hidden under the massive, convoluted fenders that look to be a single piece from front to end.
The interior comes with room for just two people, and it's covered in leather so orange it almost hurts the eyes. Aluminum elements here and there help with the shine, just like the polished spokes of the steering wheel.
Despite the old-school styling, the Atlantis does come with several modern elements, including white face gauges in the dashboard and a CD player with Bluetooth.
The engine that powers the concept is of the LS variety. It has a displacement of 5.3 liters and develops a total of 460 horsepower. All that power is sent to the wheels by means of a 4-speed automatic transmission. A Borla exhaust ensures the car's breathing needs, and Wilwood brakes brings it to a halt.
When it was listed for sale by its owner, the 1936 Atlantis came with hopes it'll go for at least $200,000. That minimum was not only met, but also surpassed, as the vehicle ended up selling for $209,000. That's impressive, but still a lot less than what some art deco pieces of furniture often go for.
The 1936 Atlantis is an art-deco style build that's meant to bring together, in a single build, some of the most iconic traits of some of the world's most iconic cars of the 1930s.
Look closely and you'll see the lines of the $40 million 1937 Bugatti 57SC Atlantic owned by Ralph Lauren, the fenders of the Delahaye 135MS Roadster, or the lights and windscreen of the iconic 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K.
The full-blown custom first came under the spotlight in 2021, and we're told it’s the result of four years of hard work by Italian designer Ron Santarsiero. And it's not only a beautiful object to look at, but a functional and at times impressive car.
It uses a custom chassis that rocks a Chevrolet Camaro suspension working together with an air ride system. This hardware is tied to the invisible wheels, almost completely hidden under the massive, convoluted fenders that look to be a single piece from front to end.
The interior comes with room for just two people, and it's covered in leather so orange it almost hurts the eyes. Aluminum elements here and there help with the shine, just like the polished spokes of the steering wheel.
Despite the old-school styling, the Atlantis does come with several modern elements, including white face gauges in the dashboard and a CD player with Bluetooth.
The engine that powers the concept is of the LS variety. It has a displacement of 5.3 liters and develops a total of 460 horsepower. All that power is sent to the wheels by means of a 4-speed automatic transmission. A Borla exhaust ensures the car's breathing needs, and Wilwood brakes brings it to a halt.
When it was listed for sale by its owner, the 1936 Atlantis came with hopes it'll go for at least $200,000. That minimum was not only met, but also surpassed, as the vehicle ended up selling for $209,000. That's impressive, but still a lot less than what some art deco pieces of furniture often go for.