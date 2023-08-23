Complete 1964 Oldsmobile Starfire Emerges From Estate, Comes Alongside 1964 Jetstar

Despite the 1964 Starfire looking similar to its predecessor, the new model still sported subtle improvements, including a lighter body and increased length.
Oldsmobile couldn't stop the declining sales, as the Starfire still failed to become a hit. The dropping sales continued after a disappointing performance in 1963. The carmaker sold 36 percent fewer coupes (the production included a little over 13,750 units) and nearly half the number of convertibles shipped the previous year (2,400 units).
If you believe the Starfire deserved more appreciation, now's the time to show it, as someone on eBay has a complete project that's been sitting for several years in an estate.
The car has all parts in place, so it's ready for complete restoration. Unsurprisingly, it requires the typical fixes for a vehicle sitting for several years, starting with the engine.
eBay seller flyin67 says the 394 V8 under the hood worked correctly years ago, but its current condition is unclear. The owner hasn't started the engine in years, so it's safe to assume it no longer works properly – at least, don't consider the vehicle road-worthy yet. Depending on how long it's been sitting, the big block could still be alive, as I don't expect it to be seized, considering the car's overall shape.
The body looks straight and solid, except for the occasional metal problems in classic models. The undersides could require additional metalwork, so thoroughly inspect the floors and trunk pans.
The Starfire won't go alone. The owner also includes a 1964 Jetstar in the sale, but its condition is much worse. The good news is that it sports a complete drivetrain, though I don't expect any good news.
The duo is a match made in heaven, as the Starfire and the Jetstar had several things in common for the 1964 model year. One of them was the bodyshell, with the Jetstar also adopting the 394 Rocket V8 rated at 345 horsepower and available on the Starfire (also powering the example here). As a result, you get an extra drivetrain, but considering the Jetstar's rough shape, it will most likely be suitable only for parts.
A 1964 Starfire isn't a highly desirable classic so the selling price won't go too high. The current top offer is $1,425, with three days remaining until the auction ends. Several buyers are battling to take the cars home, and thanks to the bidding coming without a reserve, whoever bids the highest will win the digital race.
If you want to see the duo in person, you'll have to travel to Mason, Tennessee. If you win the auction, you'll also need a trailer to take them home, as neither of the two can drive on its wheels.
If you believe the Starfire deserved more appreciation, now's the time to show it, as someone on eBay has a complete project that's been sitting for several years in an estate.
The car has all parts in place, so it's ready for complete restoration. Unsurprisingly, it requires the typical fixes for a vehicle sitting for several years, starting with the engine.
eBay seller flyin67 says the 394 V8 under the hood worked correctly years ago, but its current condition is unclear. The owner hasn't started the engine in years, so it's safe to assume it no longer works properly – at least, don't consider the vehicle road-worthy yet. Depending on how long it's been sitting, the big block could still be alive, as I don't expect it to be seized, considering the car's overall shape.
The body looks straight and solid, except for the occasional metal problems in classic models. The undersides could require additional metalwork, so thoroughly inspect the floors and trunk pans.
The Starfire won't go alone. The owner also includes a 1964 Jetstar in the sale, but its condition is much worse. The good news is that it sports a complete drivetrain, though I don't expect any good news.
The duo is a match made in heaven, as the Starfire and the Jetstar had several things in common for the 1964 model year. One of them was the bodyshell, with the Jetstar also adopting the 394 Rocket V8 rated at 345 horsepower and available on the Starfire (also powering the example here). As a result, you get an extra drivetrain, but considering the Jetstar's rough shape, it will most likely be suitable only for parts.
A 1964 Starfire isn't a highly desirable classic so the selling price won't go too high. The current top offer is $1,425, with three days remaining until the auction ends. Several buyers are battling to take the cars home, and thanks to the bidding coming without a reserve, whoever bids the highest will win the digital race.
If you want to see the duo in person, you'll have to travel to Mason, Tennessee. If you win the auction, you'll also need a trailer to take them home, as neither of the two can drive on its wheels.