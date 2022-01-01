1954 Nash-Healey Le Mans Coupe Is a Rare American Bird With Italian Styling

Launched in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette is widely regarded as the first sports car introduced in the U.S. by a major automaker since the Great Depression. But the truth is Nash Motors did it before Chevy rolled out the iconic Corvette by launching the Nash-Healey in 1951.
A collaboration between Nash-Kelvinator and British carmaker Healey, the Nash-Healey was envisioned as a halo vehicle that would make Nash a more attractive brand in the U.S. The first cars were produced in England, at the Healey factory, but part of the assembly was moved to Italy in 1952 when Pininfarina began doing the bodywork.
The manufacturing process was quite complicated. The chassis and the drivetrain were put together in Wisconsin by Nash and then shipped to Warwick, England, where Healey did the suspension work and fitted other parts. The cars were then shipped to Italy for bodywork and final assembly.
When it got back to the United States, a Nash-Healy would arrive in showrooms costing almost $6,000, which was twice as much as a Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Thunderbird. As a result, the Nash-Healey wasn't exactly popular, moving only 506 units from 1951 to 1954.
Nash produced only roadsters in the first couple of years, but 1953 saw a new hardtop coupe model arrive in showrooms. Called the Le Mans Coupe, it was built as a tribute to a bespoke and lightweight coupe that finished third at the 1952 24 Hours of Le Mans.
There are no specific records as to how many coupes were built, but most experts agree that only 262 Nash-Healeys were sold in 1953 and 1954, including roadsters and race cars. This means that the Le Mans Coupe is one of the rarest Nash Motors cars out there. And many agree that it's the best-looking Nash too.
The car you're about to see in the video below is one of the finest Le Mans Coupes in existence. It's been carefully restored and maintained and it's as authentic as they get, down to the big hood scoop, the small vents atop the rear fenders, and the inline-six engine.
Speaking of which, Nash-Healeys were originally fitted with 235-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) inline-six mill rated at 125 horsepower, but Nash introduced a larger, 4.1-liter unit good for 140 horses in 1952. The engine was sourced from the Nash Ambassador full-size.
If you're not familiar with this car, you can check it out in detail in the video below. It also includes in-car footage and you'll even hear the inline-six road. It sounds surprisingly European.
