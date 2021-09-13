This Adorable 1961 Nash Metropolitan Is an Anti Muscle Car

The beauty of being a classic car enthusiast is there are so many different options to choose from. In America, people tend to pay most of their attention to big old muscle cars with huge engines to match. As we’re about to show you, though, that’s not always the case.
The Nash Metropolitan is a-typical of most American cars built in its day in several different ways. First designed by English automaker Austin in the early 1950s, the design was purchased by the Nash Motors Company in 1953.
Its first model year was 1954. The car was also sold under the Hudson name when Hudson and Nash merged to form the American Motors Corporation. A total of just over 90,000 Metropolitans were produced between 1953 and 1962 between the U.S. and Canada combined.
The majority of these cars didn’t last until the 21st century, but this 1961 Metropolitan 1500 is a true survivor. It’s for sale via Fort Pitt Classic cars just outside Pittsburgh.
Sporting its original two-tone yellow-on-white paint job and the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and three-speed manual gearbox it did when it was new, it’s a small wonder how this car managed to stay in this nice condition throughout the many years of Pennsylvania winters.
The only visible exterior damage seems to come from some mild pitting in the front grille. For a 60-year-old economy car, that’s not bad at all. There aren’t any signs of corrosion on the car’s underside, a rare condition to find a classic car indeed.
The only item not working on this car is the speedometer, although the listing claims a spare cable is included to fix it. All in all $15,000 is a pretty small price to pay for what’s almost assuredly going to be the one car at a classic meetup that no one else is bound to have.
