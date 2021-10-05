5 1933 Delage Named Best of Show at Pebble Beach

1953 Abarth 1100 SS Ghia Wins Best Of Show At Audrain Concours

Among some of the greatest cars ever produced, the ultra rare 1953 Abarth 1100 SS Ghia took home best of show at the 2021 Audrain Concourse this past weekend. 6 photos

Only four of these concept cars were ever built and this is one of the highest honors the car has ever achieved. In 2015, the



Since then it has been sold at RM Sotheby's for nearly a million dollars. The car has some incredible history too. It was originally showcased both at the Turin auto salon in 1953 and the New York Auto Show in 1954.



The 1100 SS is built on the same platform as an Abarth Simca but has a bespoke Ghia body and a drivetrain from the Fiat 1100-103. It's a special car that has earned the award despite some incredible challengers.



Among them was a stunning 1968







All entrants in the category must cost less than $30,000 and be less than 30 years old. It's such a successful idea that it's been spun off into a new class called "31 Under 30" that only includes Porsche 944s.



