Gulf and Martini Liveried Racers of the '70s to Shine at 2021 Concours of Elegance

Known for bringing together the world's rarest cars, Concours of Elegance will include some of the greatest specimens of the 1970s dressed in the legendary Gulf and Martini racing liveries. The battle of the liveries will be hosted at Hampton Court Palace this year in the 'Main Concours' show, which will feature everything from a Targa Florio-winning Porsche 911 Carrera RSR to a Porsche 917K Le Mans racecar.

29 photos