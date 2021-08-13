Gulf and Martini Liveried Racers of the '70s to Shine at 2021 Concours of Elegance

Known for bringing together the world's rarest cars, Concours of Elegance will include some of the greatest specimens of the 1970s dressed in the legendary Gulf and Martini racing liveries. The battle of the liveries will be hosted at Hampton Court Palace this year in the 'Main Concours' show, which will feature everything from a Targa Florio-winning Porsche 911 Carrera RSR to a Porsche 917K Le Mans racecar.
The unique, vibrant orange and blue colors of the Gulf livery were born when Grady Davis, Gulf Oil's vice president, purchased a Ford GT40 in 1966 and began a lasting friendship with John Wyer, a renowned automobile racing engineer. Their friendship led to a commercial collaboration and, in the end, a successful racing livery.
As for the Martini livery, it started together with Martini in 1968, on the Hockenheim circuit in Germany, when the official colors chosen to decorate the Porsche 917 cars destined for the 1971 World Sportscar Championship were unveiled. It was a serie of dark blue, light blue, and red stripes on a silver background that would make up one of the most recognizable liveries.
The Martini cars that will be on display at this year's Concours of Elegance will include the 1973 2.8-litre Martini Racing Porsche 911 Carrera RSR prototype, which during the famous Targa Florio in 1973 mastered the Sicilian mountain roads and claimed 1st place.
A 1974 911 Carrera RSR Turbo will sit next to it, with its massive rear wing and flared rear arches. The naturally aspirated Porsche Carrera RSR also marked important historical moments when it won world championship races like the Targa Florio and the 24 Hours of Daytona.
The 1977 Porsche 936 completes the Martini-liveried cars. Built in 1976 to participate in Group 6 of the World Sportscar Championship, it won the 1977 Le Mans thanks to Jacky Ickx's remarkable driving. The racer is now being restored to its 1977 LM form.
The series of Gulf-liveried cars start with the iconic Porsche 917K. On display will be the 1970 model driven by Jo Siffert and Derek Bell at Sebring and Richard Attwood and Herbert Müller at Le Mans. A 1971 Porsche 308/3 also dressed in orange and blue will accompany it.
Rounding up the Gulf-livered racecars, the 1975 Gulf Mirage GR8 was Gulf's best chance of winning since the 1971 Le Mans 24-hour race, with Derek Bell and Jacky Ickx's GR8/801 adding to the team's impressive list of victories.
Visitors will be able to see the iconic '70s racers in their Gulf and Martini liveries at 2021 Concours of Elegance, which will take place between the 3rd and 5th of September.
