1,700-Mile 2006 Ducati Sport1000 Brings About a Cocktail of Aftermarket Flavors

By the looks of it, the market’s craze for modern bikes with classic looks is only growing stronger, so we think it’d be awesome if Ducati would decide to resurrect the SportClassic nameplate.
It really is a shame that Ducati chose to discontinue the groovy SportClassic lineup due to weak sales, but various models can still be found on the second-hand market for a fairly reasonable price. Take, for instance, this sublime 2006 MY Sport1000 – a well-kept stunner whose digital odometer shows a little over 1,700 miles (2,700 km).
Under current ownership, the bike’s exhaust headers were heat-wrapped in order to keep temperatures in check, while the OEM mufflers have been deleted to make room for Termignoni substitutes. Additionally, we find an LED taillight unit and adjustable Pazzo Racing control levers, as well as a youthful pair of Pirelli Diablo Rosso tires with 2021 date codes.
The Sport1000’s clutch mechanism was honored with a Ducati Performance pressure plate and an open cover developed by SpeedyMoto’s aftermarket architects, who were also responsible for supplying new timing belts and one groovy front sprocket encasement.
As for its fundamentals, Bologna’s icon is constructed using a steel trellis frame, which embraces an air-cooled 992cc L-twin power source. This bad boy carries a single overhead cam, four desmodromic valves and a Marelli EFI with 45 mm (1.8 inches) throttle bodies.
In the neighborhood of 8,000 revs per minute, the engine can deliver as much as 92 hp, while a healthy torque output of 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) will be supplied at a lower point on the rpm range. Weighing in at a mere 395 pounds (179 kg) on an empty stomach, the Duc is capable of finishing the quarter-mile sprint in just under twelve seconds.
Ultimately, Ducati’s gladiator will plateau at a generous top speed of 134 mph (216 kph). Without going into any other technical details, we’ll have you know this pristine Sport1000 is currently listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you’ve got until March 18 to register your bids. For now, you’d need about $8,000 to take the lead, as the top bidder is offering a moderate 7,500 bucks.
