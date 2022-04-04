1,500-HP Pickup Truck Drag Races 2,000-HP Nissan GT-R, Can You Guess Who Wins?

The first-generation Silverado 1500 is a relatively humble truck. This one, however, is anything but a workhorse despite its work-oriented cab.
Purchased by the current owner a year ago, the 2004 model in the featured video had its Vortec-branded V8 swapped for a 427 LSx that features a Frankenstein Engine Dynamics billet intake manifold. Gifted with an oversized throttle body, Holley engine management, a ratchet shifter for the TH400 three-speed automatic transmission, and slicks on every corner, the Silverado 1500 flaunts 1,500-plus horsepower thanks to a duo of Garretts.
As if that wasn’t badass enough, the half-ton pickup drinks 111-octane methanol fuel in the guise of VP Racing M1. Further upgraded with lightweight windows, fiberglass doors, a parachute, and a passenger-seat delete, this fellow is capable of running 8.30 in the quarter mile. As for curb weight, the owner says that it tips the scales at 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilos).
On the other side of the runway, there’s a 2012 model year Nissan GT-R wrongly listed by the peeps at Hoonigan as a 2010 model. Instead of the stock VR38DETT, the force-fed V6 hiding under the hood is an Alpha Performance 4.3-liter billet engine that costs $60,000 right off the bat. It’s also lighter than stock thanks to carbon-fiber goodies both inside and out.
Believed to weigh 3,750 pounds (1,701 kilograms) or thereabouts, the R35 still has working electric windows, a passenger seat, air conditioning, and a radio even though it gulps down One Ethanol R 117-octane E85 racing fuel. Boosted to 60 pounds per square inch by two 68-millimeter Precisions, this insane machine features 370Z brakes out back, slicks in the rear, radials in the front, a MoTeC M150 ECU, a MoTeC digital dash, and a modified GR6 dual-clutch tranny. The active rear wing pretty much seals the deal.
Regarding which is the quickest, well, you have to press play and see for yourself. Spoiler alert: the carbon fiber-bodied Nissan GT-R breaks a carbon-fiber driveshaft halfway down the track in the first showdown.
