Lamborghini Huracan "Aero" Has Covered Wheels, Looks Like a Hornet

4 Peugeot Vision Gran Turismo is the Devil, but with Serious Racetrack Skills

3 Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Marks Online Debut, Comes to Celebrate Bugatti's LeMans Career

1 The Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo Might Drive Out of the Computer Screen

More on this:

1,020 PS Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe is Unattainable in Real Life

It's not every day when Jaguar showcases a sleek concept car, but this time it's even more atypical since the Vision Gran Turismo Coupe is completely assembled from pixels and was specially developed for the Gran Turismo Sport PS 4 video game. 38 photos



“This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design. The team have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired – but not constrained – by our iconic past.” - Julian Thomson, Jaguar's new design director, said.



Just like the I-Type 4 and the eTrophy race cars, the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe features three electric motors that together have an output of no less than 1,020 PS, propelling the virtual model from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than two seconds.



There's no word on the virtual battery supplying all the juice or the virtual range of the car, but Gran Turismo Sport players will probably not care about those details anyway. That said,



The team of designers working under Jaguar's new design director was given complete freedom to develop the model's exterior and interior design, but it looks like the past was not completely forgotten, with both the C-type and the D-type Le Mans racers of old being used as inspiration for some of the lines.



By far the coolest feature of the car, apart from its sleek overall design, is the deployable active aerodynamic wing at the rear, which reminds us of the wings of a butterfly when it exits the bodywork.



The “virtual Jaguar of the future” will be available for Gran Turismo Sport players to download and then play with from the end of November on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro consoles.“This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design. The team have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired – but not constrained – by our iconic past.” - Julian Thomson, Jaguar's new design director, said.Just like the I-Type 4 and the eTrophy race cars, the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe features three electric motors that together have an output of no less than 1,020 PS, propelling the virtual model from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than two seconds.There's no word on the virtual battery supplying all the juice or the virtual range of the car, but Gran Turismo Sport players will probably not care about those details anyway. That said, Jaguar gifted the Vision Gran Turismo Coupe with a virtual weight of 1,400 kilograms and a near 50:50 weight distribution.The team of designers working under Jaguar's new design director was given complete freedom to develop the model's exterior and interior design, but it looks like the past was not completely forgotten, with both the C-type and the D-type Le Mans racers of old being used as inspiration for some of the lines.By far the coolest feature of the car, apart from its sleek overall design, is the deployable active aerodynamic wing at the rear, which reminds us of the wings of a butterfly when it exits the bodywork.

load press release