autoevolution
 

1,020 PS Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe is Unattainable in Real Life

25 Oct 2019, 9:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
It's not every day when Jaguar showcases a sleek concept car, but this time it's even more atypical since the Vision Gran Turismo Coupe is completely assembled from pixels and was specially developed for the Gran Turismo Sport PS 4 video game.
38 photos
Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo CoupeJaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe
The “virtual Jaguar of the future” will be available for Gran Turismo Sport players to download and then play with from the end of November on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro consoles.

This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design. The team have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired – but not constrained – by our iconic past.” - Julian Thomson, Jaguar's new design director, said.

Just like the I-Type 4 and the eTrophy race cars, the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe features three electric motors that together have an output of no less than 1,020 PS, propelling the virtual model from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than two seconds.

There's no word on the virtual battery supplying all the juice or the virtual range of the car, but Gran Turismo Sport players will probably not care about those details anyway. That said, Jaguar gifted the Vision Gran Turismo Coupe with a virtual weight of 1,400 kilograms and a near 50:50 weight distribution.

The team of designers working under Jaguar's new design director was given complete freedom to develop the model's exterior and interior design, but it looks like the past was not completely forgotten, with both the C-type and the D-type Le Mans racers of old being used as inspiration for some of the lines.

By far the coolest feature of the car, apart from its sleek overall design, is the deployable active aerodynamic wing at the rear, which reminds us of the wings of a butterfly when it exits the bodywork.

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe jaguar Vision Gran Turismo gran turismo sport PlayStation playstation 4 concept car
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Ready for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTEReady for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTE
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE Lower PremiumJAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverAll JAGUAR models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day