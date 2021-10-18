1,000-HP Halo Warthog vs. 500-HP DeLorean Drag Race Is Anyone's Guess

2 2021 BMW M3 vs. Audi RS 5 vs. C 63 Black Series Drag Race Ends Rather Predictably

The DeLorean in the featured video may appear fully stock, but it most definitely isn’t a survivor. Sticky rubber shoes and Ferrari-sourced brakes open the list of modifications, along with the Porsche G97/01 transaxle. 17 photos

“That’s neat! Does it have a twin-turbo boxer from a Neunelfer as well?”



I’m afraid this DMC-12 is a little more humble. The powerplant comes from a Kia Stinger GT in the guise of a 3.3-liter V6 that’s been upgraded with a pair of boosty snails from Garrett Motion that currently make nine pounds per square inch of boost. A whopping



“You said whopping? 487 wheel horsepower isn’t a lot if you ask me.”



Compared to the crankshaft numbers a C8 Z51, it certainly isn’t. Be that as it may, this eclectic and eccentric build is the first DeLorean in the 11s on the quarter mile. It also traps over 120 miles per hour (193 kilometers per hour), which is pretty damn fine even by mid-engine 'Vette standards.



The gullwing-doored sports car isn’t challenging the Corvette, though.



On the other side of the runway, the peeps at Hoonigan brought out a 1,060-WHP brute styled after the



I’m not going to spoil which is quicker over the 500-foot sprint because the featured clip is definitely worth enjoying without skipping a single second.



