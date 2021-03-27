Piece of the 1903 Wright Brothers Flyer Getting Ready to Take to the Sky on Mars

1 This 1967 Siai-Marchetti SF.260 Has No Military Glory, Great for Thrill Rides

1-of-5 Airworthy 1947 Fiat G.46 Comes with Alfa Romeo Engine, Can Be Had

In today’s world, the name Fiat is instantly associated with carmaking, but there was a time when the moniker took to the skies, either training the pilots of the Aeronautica Militare, or taking them into battle against Italy’s enemies. 7 photos



The plane we have here also comes from Fiat, only this one is a trainer that came to be shortly after the end of the war, in 1947. The company made it to be used primarily for the training of Italian fighter pilots, but it ended up serving with others as well, like the Air Forces of Argentina, Austria and Syria, among others.



Fiat only made 223 such airplanes, and most of them were powered by Alfa Romeo engines. They generally had room for two people, a maximum speed of 311 kph (193 mph), and a range of 900 km (560 miles). Being trainers in design, they carried with them no armament.



The G.46 we have here is of the 3B variety, meaning it packs an Alfa Romeo 115 engine good for 225 hp. We’re told the engine has only been flown 993 hours since its last major overhaul.



This particular plane comes painted in the colors of the Regia Aeronáutica, as the Italian Air Force was known between 1923 and 1946. We are not being told anything about its operational history, but this plane is allegedly one in just five of its kind to still be airworthy.



The 1947 Fiat G.46-3B is for sale on Born in 1908, Fiat Aviazione was responsible over the years for making anything from biplanes to jet-powered two-winged machines, and distinguished itself during the Second World War thanks to hardware like the G.55 Centauro The plane we have here also comes from Fiat, only this one is a trainer that came to be shortly after the end of the war, in 1947. The company made it to be used primarily for the training of Italian fighter pilots, but it ended up serving with others as well, like the Air Forces of Argentina, Austria and Syria, among others.Fiat only made 223 such airplanes, and most of them were powered by Alfa Romeo engines. They generally had room for two people, a maximum speed of 311 kph (193 mph), and a range of 900 km (560 miles). Being trainers in design, they carried with them no armament.The G.46 we have here is of the 3B variety, meaning it packs an Alfa Romeo 115 engine good for 225 hp. We’re told the engine has only been flown 993 hours since its last major overhaul.This particular plane comes painted in the colors of the Regia Aeronáutica, as the Italian Air Force was known between 1923 and 1946. We are not being told anything about its operational history, but this plane is allegedly one in just five of its kind to still be airworthy.The 1947 Fiat G.46-3B is for sale on Platinum Fighters , and the asking price for it is 225,000 euros, which is roughly the equivalent of $268,000 at today’s exchange rates. The plane sells complete with a new spare engine, a new fuel pump, and six sets of tires.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.