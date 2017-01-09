YouTuber STG Says "No" to Porsche 911 GT3, Gets a Mclaren 540C

The holiday season isn't over yet, at least not when it comes to YouTubers who are on a supercar shopping spree. And the latest vlogger to jump the bandwagon is Sam, the guy who stands behind the Seen Through Glass label.





Well, the Brit has finally made the McLaren dream in the back of his mind come true, with his latest video showing the 540C he now drives.



Sam was initially aiming for a 570S (you know, the



That's right, you McLaren aficionados - the hue of this 540C doesn't come from the British carmaker. The mid-engined delight was actually dressed in black, with the custom shade of green seen here coming thanks to a wrap.



This 540C won the battle with a Porsche 911 GT3 and, as much as we love Zuffenhausen machines, we can see why. For one thing, this Mac only had 15 miles on the odo when Sam got his hands on it, while the 991



Anybody who's spent enough time on the car-related side of YouTube know STG now joins the Woking-driving vloggers club, which includes Mr JWW, Shmee150 and Supercars of London.



In fact, Shmee even congratulated Paul on jumping the YT Woking bandwagon by posting a comment for this video. Speaking of which, remember how Shmee



Switching our focus back to the STG McLaren 540C, the lack of a performance exhaust means we'll get to see the YouTuber installing an aftermarket unit, so we'll literally get to hear more from this speed tool in the future.



As those of you tuned into our YouTube tales know, Sam has been looking for a machine to replace his Jaguar F-Type for quite a few months now.Well, the Brit has finally made the McLaren dream in the back of his mind come true, with his latest video showing the 540C he now drives.Sam was initially aiming for a 570S (you know, the Macca that can give the Huracan a run for its money), but, due to the budget constraints, he ended up with the 540C - let the cruel world jokes begin. It's worth noting that the man leases his supercars.That's right, you McLaren aficionados - the hue of this 540C doesn't come from the British carmaker. The mid-engined delight was actually dressed in black, with the custom shade of green seen here coming thanks to a wrap.This 540C won the battle with a Porsche 911 GT3 and, as much as we love Zuffenhausen machines, we can see why. For one thing, this Mac only had 15 miles on the odo when Sam got his hands on it, while the 991 GT3 he was aiming to grab, had 18,000 miles on its odo (the car came from fellow YouTuber Mr JWW).Anybody who's spent enough time on the car-related side of YouTube know STG now joins the Woking-driving vloggers club, which includes Mr JWW, Shmee150 and Supercars of London.In fact, Shmee even congratulated Paul on jumping the YT Woking bandwagon by posting a comment for this video. Speaking of which, remember how Shmee tried to get his hands on an MSO HS, but couldn't? The vlogger has obviously stuck to his heavy MSO intentions, so we're looking forward to seeing how he plans to turn them into reality.Switching our focus back to the STG McLaren 540C, the lack of a performance exhaust means we'll get to see the YouTuber installing an aftermarket unit, so we'll literally get to hear more from this speed tool in the future.