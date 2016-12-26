autoevolution

YouTuber STG Asks If He Should Buy Fellow YouTuber Mr JWW's Porsche 911 GT3 PDK

 
The car-related side of YouTube is split into two main categories, which separate those who film supercars from those who also own them. People in the latter camp sometimes like to trade their machines "inside the club" and we're here to show you what could become the latest example of that.
This adventure involves a Porsche 911 GT3 PDK, which currently sits in Mr JWW's garage. We've discussed this car before, when talking about how the YouTuber keeps putting miles on his GT Division Neunelfer, despite having gained access to a 911 GT3 RS.

The details of the car will bring strong emotions. For one thing, the paint is in excellent condition, since the rear-engined coupe has been given a wrap, the one you can currently see on the beast.

However, the mileage is unlike that of most GT3s being traded, as the thing has racked up over 18,000 miles so far - fortunately for us, Mr JWW is one of the advocates of not treating supercars like garage queens.

While the man never actually said he's selling the Porscha, fellow YouTuber Seen Through Glass (friends call him Sam) asks the world wide web whether he should buy this GT3 in his latest video.

The clip shows the guys getting together and, as you can expect, things eventually lead to some 9,000 rpm hooning.

It's worth mentioning that, as Sam admitted in an earlier video he was never a Zuffenhausen guy until he got to drive this particular GT3 - so is the man asking his YT friend to let him drive the Neunelfer again? The answer is "yes" and you can find the second clip at the bottom of the page. Spoiler alert: the footage also involves social media girl Elizabeth White (you know, the one behind the ItsWhiteNoise label) and her 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7.



