Tesla Gigafactory Will Have World's Largest Solar Rooftop Array

Tesla
is taking full advantage of its ownership of SolarCity, and it will have the world’s largest solar rooftop array at its Gigafactory
.
The facility in Nevada will have the capacity to generate 70 megawatts of power thanks to its rooftop solar panel array, which is roughly seven times more than the current largest installation on a single roof, which is located in India.
Thanks to the incredible scale of the solar panel array on its roof, along with the setup of Powerpack batteries, Tesla will have a net-zero-energy production facility that is powered from renewable sources. It will not need to use the Nevada power grid, and it will not require any fossil fuels, which should make its critics silent on that matter.
Once everything is in order and production reaches its full potential, Tesla will have a world-class battery factory that will become a textbook example of how to build this kind of product in a sustainable way.
If Tesla
’s first Gigafactory was not green enough for you, it is time to learn that it has been designed to save water using a closed-loop system, and its heating will be achieved using waste heat, which comes from battery manufacturing. The Gigafactory will also recycle batteries on site, which marks the completion of the circle for the automaker and energy solution supplier.
Tesla’s officials revealed these facts about the Gigafactory during a presentation that was dedicated to investors. Evidently, the main facts about it reached the Internet, and the guys at Electrek
were ready to publish them when the data was available.
The investors that participated in the tour also got to see the battery pack of the upcoming Model 3
, which will employ the 2170 type of battery cells.
Tesla has hired a German company
to help coordinate the production of battery cell cases at the Gigafactory. As the company has already announced, the facility in Nevada will not be the only one of its kind, as it wants to build more in the future
.