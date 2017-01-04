autoevolution

Tesla Fails to Meet 2016 Target, Could Spell Trouble for the Model 3

 
4 Jan 2017, 15:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
After very promising results in the first three quarters, Tesla got a little cocky and decided to set a high delivery goal for the last three months of the year. It set out a target of 80,000 vehicles sold, one it eventually fell short of.
And it's not like it didn't try. By announcing the end of the unlimited free access to the Supercharger for all cars sold after December 31, 2016, Tesla was essentually urging people who were planning to buy a Model S or Model X in the future to do it sooner. The company has since extended the period by two more weeks (until January 15)

However, it wasn't the lack of interest from the public that pulled Tesla back, but its seemingly never-ending troubles with manufacturing and suppliers. The introduction of the Autopilot 2.0 hardware on all cars built after October should have been another incentive to drive sales forward, but the new components caused delays for 2,750 cars instead.

All-in-all, the Palo Alto company only managed to deliver 76,230 units last year, missing the self-imposed target by 3,770 vehicles - which account for almost five percent of the predicted number of 80.000. The final quarter was responsible for 2,800 of those 3,770 deliveries, with the 22,200 units that reached their owners in the last three months of last year failing to meet the objective of 25,000 vehicles.

Even so, over 76,000 cars sold is a good result for Tesla, but the real worry is what these problems spell for the brand's future. Considering what initially happened with the Model X as well, Tesla doesn't look like it can withstand the challenges posed by a mass market product right now. Sure, Elon Musk will say that's rubbish, but he also said Tesla would sell 80,000 cars last year, and it didn't.

Brian Johnson, an analyst at Barclays Plc, isn't too optimistical either. “There is a high risk of execution missteps, a challenged track record on meeting timelines, cost challenges, and potential impact from an otherwise full plate of initiatives in ’17,” he said, quoted by Auto News. He also went on to predict the Musk's company won't make any Model 3 deliveries in 2017, as promised.

It's true that setting the bar high is a good way to keep employees motivated, but when it comes to the relationship with the public, perhaps a more realistic approach would be more beneficial for Tesla. After all, you don't want to get stamped as a company that never holds its promises.
Tesla Motors Tesla sales 2016 Tesla Model 3
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75