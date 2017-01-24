Snow Chains On a Lamborghini Huracan Make For an 800 HP Winter Car

In case you haven't been camping under a rock for the past fifteen years or so (more on the camping topic below), you've heard of supercar rallies. However, while events such as the Gumball 3000 are usually held in convertible-friendly weather, this week will see the Snowball Rally taking over the US go-fast scene. So what does this mean? Well, for one thing, it means that a Lamborghini Huracan in... California had snow chains installed.





The rally, which kicks off at the Ritz Carlton Lake Tahoe in about four hours from the time when this article was published, will see over a dozen high-octane machines driving "some of the most scenic alpine roads and backcountry this great continent has to offer."So far, four supercars have confirmed their presence, with the beasts being escorted by ansquadron - if you're curious about the route of the rally, you should know this is described in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Delivered by Daily Driven Exotics, a YouTube label whose Lamborghini Huracan is taking part in the event, the clip also shows us the challenges of fitting snow chains to a Huracan: who would've thought that finding chains for a McLaren would be easier than in the case of a Huracan?It's worth mentioning that this particular V10 animal packs a VF Engineering supercharger package , which means that its 305-section, 20-inch rear tires have to cope with about 800 ponies - here's a preview of the event, one showing a pair of supercars playing in the snow.If some of you experience deja-vu after checking out this Raging Bull winter fighter story, it might be thanks to the Ferrari-plus-snow-chains tale we brought you in the past.We're talking about the eccentric Ferrari F40 owner in Japan who decided to go camping with nothing but his Fezza, a tent, a backpack and, of course, a pair of snow chains.And since the F40 and the Huracan are at the opposite ends of the supercar drivability scale, we can only imagine the kind of challenges the driver of the retired Maranello halo car faced during his car-skying adventure.