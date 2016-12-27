autoevolution

Lamborghini Gallardo vs. Audi R8 Snow Plow Track Day Brings 100 MPH Sliding

 
Know any supercar owners who confine their rides to the garage when the snow and ice hit? If your answer to this question is positive, you should show those people the tale we have here.
We're dealing with the ever-present rivalry between the first generation of the Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Gallardo, which is seen here in an all-white take - a Mercedes-AMG GL63 makes a cameo appearance, but we won't complain.

The action was caught on camera in Canada, at the Autodrome in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, with the YouTube description of the clip talking about the supercars dialing things up to 100 mph (that's 160 km/h).

Now, such a showdown raises a lot of questions and while we won't list all of them here, we'll mention a few of them, along with some answers here and there, all to get the winter party started.

For starters, filling out the gaping intakes of these go-fast machines with snow dramatically changes their appearance, thus changing the terms of the visual battle between the two siblings. So does the R8 look sweeter than the Gallardo in this Winter Wonderland trim?

What does is take to drift the hell out of these beasts in the snow- and ice-loaded environment? Quite a lot of skill - we might be dealing with all-wheel-drive machines, but none of the two comes with electronic control for their 4WD, so the drivers needed to stay on top of their game.

What are the costs of such an event? The answer obviously depends on many factors, but it seems that the costs associated with plowing the snow can be discarded.

Which of the two mid-engined animals was quicker? We'll let you answer this one, with the video below offering enough moments that allow you to get a pretty good idea on each machine's behavior.

