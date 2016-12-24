autoevolution

Perfect LaFerrari Aperta 1:18 Model Lets You Pretend to Be Gordon Ramsay

 
24 Dec 2016, 7:03 UTC ·
by
If you're lucky, smart and play all your cards right, you might be rich and famous one day. But you will never be memes screaming at people about undercooked fish finding Nemo kind of famous, like Gordon Ramsay.
People hate him, but Gordon is a total badass and he can cook, plus the guy knows his way around a Ferrari. In my book, he's the most famous Prancing Horse owner in the world.

Chef Ramsay's latest is the superlative new LaFerrari Aperta, like the regular "The Ferrari," but with a million miles of headroom. To check it our, you will have to wait for a supercar spotter to sight it around London or you could just buy the scale version for your desk. While Gordon's is pearl white, the scale model from MR Collection is Nero Daytona with Rosso Corsa accents.

This is only the first prototype for the LaFerrari Aperta; it's not for sale. But knowing them, the model makers will have plenty of colors ready for the launch next year.

Pretending to have the same Ferrari as Gordon is childish, but the model is amazingly well detailed for the scale. Heck, if you're into roleplay, you could scream at your cat every time he walks past the model: "your chicken kibbles are so rubbery that Goodyear called and asked for the recipe."

MR says they are still working on further improvements, but can already share with us some differences with the LaFerrari coupe version, such as the new carbon fiber texture, the new design for the headlights (with separated LEDs) and updated interiors with shiny carbon and Alcantara effect where required. When in production, the model will be sold with a leather stand.

The price is unknown at the moment, but most MR Collection toys cost as much as an Xbox games console, around $300. In return, you get a skillfully recreated display piece measuring about 27 centimeters. Sadly, it doesn't come with one 18th of Gordon's cooking skill or money.
