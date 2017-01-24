Opel Crossland X OPC Rendering Looks Like a Bad Idea

Even though Opel hasn't made a great hot hatch in years, the OPC/VXR brand just refuses to die. And every time there's a new model out, people boot up their Photoshop and try to spruce things up. Such is the case with the Crossland X, a tiny crossover that doesn't deserve three magic letters.

MPV if ever we saw one. Among its top features are the trunk space and the fact that it will underpin the next generation of Peugeot 2008.



And much like the 2008, rumors about a performance version are bound to occur, even though the Crossland X is about as sporty as my washing machine. But at least it's got a manual handbrake, unlike the outgoing Astra OPC, which had the e-brake.



The design falls somewhere between the Mokka X facelift and the bigger Astra. Depending on how the Crossland positions itself in the market, there might be an OPC Line body kit. However, the best Opel is likely to do regarding adding performance is a sport model like the Adam S. Speaking of which, haven't we seen that chromed strip going from mirrors to taillights somewhere before?



Stranger cars have been offered in the past, though. Between 2006 and 2010, Opel made the



It wasn't what you'd call light at over 1.6 tons and fuel consumption was, realistically, north of 15 liters per 100 kilometers around town. But even though it looks technologically advanced, with its LED headlights and Android Auto, the Crossland X will never be able to handle that kind of power.



