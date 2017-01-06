autoevolution

Honda Unveils Groundbreaking Self-Balancing Motorcycle Tech at CES 2017

 
6 Jan 2017
Seeing a two-wheeler standing the right side up by its own isn’t such a new thing. However, so far it was done using gyroscopes, but Honda’s new technology only relies on a few small electric motors and some software. Meet the new Riding Assist!
The same Honda robotics team that worked on the ASIMO project and the Uni-Cub scooter has now created an advanced self-balancing technology that could reach production very soon.

Honda’s engineers came up with a new approach to maintain a motorcycle upright at low speeds by modulating the angle of the fork as well as continuously applying input to the steering angle.

So, whenever the motorcycle’s speed drops below three miles per hour (4.8 km/h), like when pulling out of a driveway or starting and stopping at a traffic light, the angle of rake is lowered to improve stability. Moreover, the electric motor in the triple clamp will start steering left and right accordingly.

All is done using an advanced software to control the electric motors, and the video below also hints that it is capable of following the rider around. Yeah, your future motorcycle will be more of a horse or dog. Briefly petting it on the headlight assembly will probably trigger the following mechanism.

Jokes aside, it is amazing to see this system at work. It simply looks like it’s breaking the laws of physics and I really hope this isn’t some of that fakery Lexus used to trick us into believing it has created the real Back To The Future hoverboard.

Honda hasn’t revealed much information on this new technology and no solid plans. However, looking at how less the new technology alters the motorcycle’s shape and weight, I’d say the new Riding Assist function could become a real thing within two years.

Yeah, veteran riders might consider this unnecessary, but think about disabled riders who would be able to enjoy motorcycling again. Or, think of it as a foolproof system in case you forget to deploy the side stand before getting off.

