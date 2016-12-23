autoevolution

Elon Musk Tweets: Validating P100D (Drag Race) Easter Egg, Hoping For Next Week

 
23 Dec 2016, 10:02 UTC ·
by
Those of you who haven't done their Christmas homework yet might feel a bit of pressure today and it seems Elon Musk doesn't want to be part of the group - Tesla's CEO is working through the holidays, even expecting to deliver us that drag racing-friendly update next week.
Talking to YouTuber Brooks (you may know him as the DragTimes guy) on Twitter, Musk revealed the software boost that will make the P100D models even quicker is currently going through validation. Since the carmaker previously mentioned December as the delivery date for the over-the-air update, we're warning you: watch out for Tesla drivers trying out the new code.

After all, when you get an electric sedan that can play the quarter-mile game in 10.6 seconds, thus rivaling the twin-turbo Ferrari 488, things can easily turn spicy. The Model X P100D? The update will bring the scale-unfriendly SUV's 0-60 mph time to 2.7 seconds.

As such, we could see a new wave of Tesla-against-the-world drag strip videos by the end of the year. From modded Hellcats and the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, to supercars such as the one mentioned above, everybody wants to measure its performance against what is now the world's quickest four-door car.

Since many folks are already enjoying the holidays, Tesla doesn't want to keep them waiting, so the automaker is delivering other goodies in the meantime. For instance, the Model X can now put on a holiday show that makes it seem the car is about to take off. And by that we mean a vertical move, but you'll get to see more in the piece of footage below, which shows the YT man demonstrating the trick in his electric SUV.

Spoiler alert - if you've chosen not to decorate your house this season, you can probably park the Model X in front of it and kick off the stunt. This should be enough of bait for Santa.

