BMW And Nissan Team Up To Expand American EV Charging Network

Competition in the electric vehicle industry leads to better automobiles, but it often brings surprising partnerships.
One of these is a collaboration between Nissan
and BMW
, two brands that have partnerships with competing companies in other segments, but have no problem in teaming up when both can bring benefits for their customers.
The association between the two carmakers was done with the help of EVgo, the largest public DC Fast charging network in the USA.
The system we mentioned has 174 locations in 33 states that are available to all EV owners in those markets. Well, BMW and Nissan’s collaboration will bring additional 50 stations installed this year, all on the dime of the two automakers.
Evidently, the two companies have done this mainly for the benefit of their own customers, which drive Nissan LEAF or BMW i3 cars, but it will be useful for any other electric vehicle owner that uses DC for charging.
All 50 DC Fast chargers that will be installed during 2017 are dual-port units, which means that they come with CHAdeMO and SAE Combo (CCS) connectors. The dual-port mention does not mean that they can serve two cars at once, but that two types of DC fast charging plugs can be employed, including the i3
and LEAF
.
The total number of DC fast charging stations operated by EVgo is 668, and there are plans for further growth. Back in December 2015, Nissan and BMW announced the building of 120 dual-port DC fast chargers, so this partnership works like a charm, and it may expand in the future.
BMW and Nissan say that the EVgo charging programs cover over 90% of their customers that drive electric vehicles. The fast chargers that exist in the network, just like the ones that will be installed throughout 2017, can offer a charge of up to 80% of capacity in under 30 minutes for a Leaf or an i3.
As you can observe in the map placed in the photo gallery, the network is still far from covering the U.S., but it has excellent coverage of some areas.