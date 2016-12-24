Baseball All-Star Is Selling A 1971 Ford Mustang Fastback, Get Your Checkbook

autoevolution

Modifying a classic car is a tricky business, and it can lead to something that only the owner will appreciate.
When a major league baseball player is involved, the resto-mod could take an unfortunate turn, which may be considered tasteless by some car enthusiasts.

Fortunately, this is not necessarily the case with a 1971 Ford Mustang Fastback that is affectionately named “Machstang,” because it is based on a Mustang Mach 1.

The car was made for Evan Longoria, who is the third basemen for the Tampa Bay Rays, and it took over 2,600 hours of fabrication alone to make this vehicle possible. While Mustang purists might consider it as not suitable for their taste, we think this car has been modified in an unusual but awesome manner.

The tricky part about this tuning job is that it comes with a 502-ci (8.22 liter) Chevrolet Ram Jet engine, which has been supercharged. Fitting a Chevrolet engine in a Ford Mustang might be considered a crime to the aficionados of the pony car from Ford, but cross-brand engine swaps are commonplace in the tuning industry.

Mated to a six-speed gearbox from a Corvette, the engine sends its power to a 4.56 Ford nine-inch rear end with a Detroit Locker. The front suspension came from a Mustang II, and the body itself has been modified and extended.

The interior comes with custom gauges, Sparco seats, a Hurst shifter, and a ten-point roll cage that is connected to the frame of the car.

As you can observe, the exterior has been painted to mimic the color scheme of the famous “Eleanor” from the “Gone in 60 Seconds” movie. The engine is estimated to provide 725 HP thanks to its Vortech supercharger, along with its many aftermarket internal components.

The current owner of this vehicle was voted American League Rookie of the Year in 2008, and won the American League Silver Slugger prize in 2009. The car will be sold at auction by Mecum, taking place January 6-15, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. It is estimated to fetch between $95,000 and $125,000. Get your checkbook ready if you want some of this Chevy-flavored Mustang in your driveway.
